Modi releases 9th instalment of PM-KISAN, Rs. 19,500 crore transferred to 9.75 crore families

New Delhi, August 9, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 9th instalment of financial benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN today, enabling the transfer of more than Rs 19,500 crore to more than 9.75 crores beneficiary farmer families.

The Prime Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries during the event, which was held through video conference.

Addressing the gathering, he talked of the sowing season and expressed the hope that the amount received today would help the farmers. He also mentioned that the scheme of Kisan Infrastructure Fund with Rs one lakh crore corpus had completed one year today.

Modi touched upon initiatives like Mission Honey-Bee and saffron from Jammu & Kashmir sold in the NAFED shops. The honey mission has led to a Rs 700 crore export of honey, resulting in extra income for farmers.

Referring to the coming 75th Independence day, he said, “Apart from being an occasion for pride, it is also an opportunity for new resolutions. We have to take this opportunity to decide where we want to see India in the coming 25 years.

“Our agriculture and our farmers have a big role in determining the condition of India in 2047 when the country completes 100 years of independence. It is time to give direction to India's agriculture to face new challenges and take advantage of new opportunities.”

He called for changes in Indian agriculture according to the demands of changing times. He lauded the farmers for record production during the pandemic and outlined the government’s measures to reduce their hardships during the difficult period. The Government ensured an uninterrupted supply of seeds, fertilizers and access to markets. Urea was available throughout and when prices of DAP increased manifold in the international market, the government immediately arranged Rs 12,000 crore so that the load was not felt by the farmers.

The government has made the biggest ever purchase from farmers at MSP, be it Kharif or Rabi season. With this, about Rs, 1,70,000 crore have reached directly into the accounts of rice farmers and Rs 85,000 crore have gone directly into the account of wheat farmers, he added.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had urged the farmers to increase the production of pulses, when there was a shortage in the country, a few years ago. As a result, there has been an increase of almost 50% in pulse production in the country in the last six years.

The National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm (NMEO-OP) was set up to achieve self-reliance in edible oil. “Today, when the country is remembering the Quit India Movement, on this historic day, this resolve fills us with new energy.

“Through the National Edible Oil Mission-Oil Palm mission, more than Rs 11,000 crore will be invested in the cooking oil ecosystem. The government will ensure that farmers get all the facilities, from quality seeds to technology.

"For the first time, India has reached among the top 10 countries of the world in terms of agricultural exports. The country has set new records of agricultural exports during the Corona period. When India is being recognized as a big agricultural exporting country, it is not right to stay dependent on imports for our needs of edible oil,” he added.

"The small farmers were now being given utmost priority in the agricultural policies. With this spirit, in the last few years, serious efforts were being made to provide convenience and security to these small farmers. Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs 1 lakh 60 crore have been given to farmers so far. Out which Rs 1 lakh crore were transferred to small farmers during the pandemic period.

"More than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards were issued during Corona period, most of them to small farmers. Such farmers will be benefited from the agriculture infrastructure and connectivity infrastructure that is coming up. Initiatives like Food Parks, Kisan Rails and Infrastructure Fund will help small farmers.

"In the year gone by, more than 6,000 projects have been approved under the Infrastructure Fund. These steps increase the small farmer’s access to the market and his bargaining power through FPOs," he added.

