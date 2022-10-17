Modi inaugurates PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022, releases PM-KISAN Funds worth Rs 16,000 crore

New Delhi, October 17, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here where he also inaugurated the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) under the Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers.

He also launched Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana -- One Nation One Fertiliser.

He also inaugurated the Agri Startup Conclave and Exhibition. During the event, the PM also launched Indian Edge, an e-magazine on fertiliser.

Modi took a walkthrough of Theme Pavilion of Startup Exhibition and inspected the products on display.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister started by acknowledging the presence of "Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan" in the same premises.

He said that Kisan Sammelan is a means to make the lives of farmers easier, boost their capability and promote advanced agricultural techniques.

In his address, Union Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Modi government had fulfilled all promises made to farmers since 2014.

