India’s total horticulture production in 2020-21 estimated to be a record 334.60 million tonnes

New Delhi, March 30, 2022

India’s total horticulture production in 2020-21 is estimated to be a record 334.60 million tonnes (MT), an increase of about 14.13 MT (4.4%) over that achieved in 2019-20.

The Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare on Sunday released the Final Estimates of 2020-21 and First Advance Estimates of 2021-22 of Area and Production of various Horticultural Crops compiled based on information received from States and Union Territories (UTs) and other Governmental source agencies.

The production of fruits is estimated to be 102.48 MT, compared to 102.08 MT achieved in 2019-20. The production of vegetables is estimated to be 200.45 MT compared to last year’s production of 188.28 MT, an increase of 6.5%.

Production of onion is reported to be 26.64 MT as against 26.09 MT achieved in 2019-20. Production of potato is estimated to be a record 56.17 MT in 2020-21, an increase of 7.61 MT as compared to 2019-20.

Tomato production is reported to be 21.18 MT, as against 20.55 MT achieved in 2019-20.

Aromatic & medicinal crops have registered an increase of 12.4%, from 0.73 MT in 2019-20 to 0.83 MT in 2020-21.

Production of plantation crops has increased from 16.12 MT in 2019-20 to 16.63 MT in 2020-21.

Production of spices has increased by 9.7%, from 10.14 MT in 2019-20 to 11.12 MT in 2020-21.

According to the First Advance Estimates of 2021-22, the total horticulture production is estimated to be 333.3 MT, a decrease of about 1.35 MT (0.4%) from the level in 2020-21 (Final).

There will be an increase in the production of fruits and a decrease in vegetables, spices, flowers, aromatics & medicinal plants and plantation crops as compared to the previous year.

Fruits production is estimated to be 102.9 MT as compared to 102.5 MT in 2020-21. The production of vegetables is estimated to be 199.9 MT, compared to 200.4 MT in 2020-21.

Onion production is estimated to be 31.1 MT against 26.6 MT in 2020-21. Potato production is expected to be 53.6 MT, compared to 56.2 MT in 2020-21.

