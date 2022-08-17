India's foodgrain production estimated at a record 315.72 million tonnes in 2021-22

New Delhi, August 17, 2022

Foodgrain production in India is estimated at a record 315.72 million tonnes (MT) in 2021-22, up by 4.98 MT over the level 2020-21, the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare said today.

Releasing the Fourth Advance Estimates of Production of Major Agricultural Crops for 2021-22, the Ministry said the production during 2021-22 was higher by 25 million tonnes than the previous five years' (2016-17 to 2020-21) average production of foodgrains.

Record production is estimated for rice, maize, gram, pulses, rapeseed and mustard, oilseeds and sugarcane.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said this record production of so many crops was the result of the farmer-friendly policies of the Central Government as well as the tireless hard work of the farmers and the diligence of the scientists.

As per 4th Advance Estimates, the estimated production of major crops during 2021-22 is Foodgrains 315.72 million tonnes, Rice 130.29 million tonnes (record), Wheat 106.84 million tonnes, Nutri/Coarse Cereals 50.90 million tonnes, Maize 33.62 million tonnes (record), Pulses 27.69 million tonnes (record), Tur 4.34 million tonnes, Gram 13.75 million tonnes (record), Oilseeds 37.70 million tonnes (record), Groundnut 10.11 million tonnes, Soyabean 12.99 million tonnes, Rapeseed and Mustard 11.75 million tonnes (record), Sugarcane 431.81 million tonnes (record), Cotton 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg), Jute & Mesta 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg).

Total production of Rice during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 130.29 million tonnes. It is higher by 13.85 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 116.44 million tonnes.

Production of Wheat during 2021-22 is estimated at 106.84 million tonnes. It is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the last five years’ average wheat production of 103.88 million tonnes.

Production of Nutri/Coarse Cereals is estimated at 50.90 million tonnes, higher by 4.32 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 46.57 million tonnes.

Total Pulses production during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 27.69 million tonnes which is higher by 3.87 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 23.82 million tonnes.

Total Oilseeds production in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 37.70 million tonnes which is higher by 1.75 million tonnes than the production of 35.95 million tonnes during 2020-21. The production of oilseeds during 2021-22 is higher by 5.01 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production.

Total production of Sugarcane in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at a record 431.81 million tonnes which is higher by 58.35 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 373.46 million tonnes.

Production of Cotton Jute & Mesta is estimated at 31.20 million bales (each of 170 kg) and 10.32 million bales (each of 180 kg), respectively.

The assessment of the production of different crops is based on the data received from States and validated with information available from other sources.

