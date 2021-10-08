First consignment of products derived from Jackfruit, Passion fruit, Nutmeg sent from Kerala to Australia

New Delhi, October 8, 2021

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated exports of the first consignment of various value-added and nutrition-rich products derived from Jackfruit, Passion fruit and Nutmeg sourced from farmers in Thrissur, Kerala, to Melbourne, Australia.

These products have a shelf life of more than one year. APEDA is promoting exports of value-added and health products as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aim for achieving $ 400 billion in merchandise exports by 2021-22.

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA and T V Subhash, Director of Agriculture, Kerala, exporter and importer along with other officials of APEDA took part in the virtual flag-off ceremony on Tuesday.

"In the current fast-food era, consumers’ preference is shifting towards healthy food. The gluten-free products prepared from healthy options like Jackfruit and Passion fruit are providing a viable alternative," an official press release said.

The jackfruit was declared the state fruit of Kerala in March 2018. The largest tree-borne fruit is dense in fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. The tropical fruit is the popular meat substitute among vegans due to its protein content. In addition to the use of fruit, seed and pulp, jackfruit leaves, bark, inflorescence and latex are used in traditional medicines, too.

With the growing awareness of the health and nutritional properties of the fruit and sustained efforts of jackfruit farmers and entrepreneurs across the country, it is anticipated that the jackfruit will definitely become a sought-after fruit in the coming years. The major export destinations of jackfruit include Singapore, Nepal, Qatar and Germany.

Passion fruit is a nutritious tropical fruit rich in antioxidants, vitamins and fibre. It is a beneficial fruit with a healthful nutrition profile important for skin, vision & immune system.

Because of the richness, massive market potential and an unlimited number of benefits that these fruits provide, there are huge opportunities for expanding exports with innovative products, the release added.

