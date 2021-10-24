Centre to meet States on Monday to review steps taken on rising edible oil prices

New Delhi, October 24, 2021

The Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) will meet all States and Union Territories through video-conferencing tomorrow to review the action taken on the stock limit order to curb rising edible oil prices.

In a letter written to all states by Secretary, DFPD, Sudhanshu Pandey, the Department has outlined initiatives taken by the Centre to ease prices of edible oils for relief of consumers and keeping the festive season in mind.

An official press release said the DFPD was monitoring the prices of edible oils and their availability to the consumers.

"This is especially important in the context of the upcoming festival season in which demand of edible oils will increase. Various steps have already been taken by the government like based on the interaction with all the states and edible oil industry associations, stock disclosure notification has been issued and DFPD has created a web portal to monitor the stock of edible oils/oilseeds on a weekly basis in the country," it said.

