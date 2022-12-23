CCEA approves Minimum Support Prices for copra for 2023 season

New Delhi, December 23, 2022

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today approved Minimum Support Prices (MSPs) for copra for the 2023 season.

The approval is based on recommendations of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and the views of major coconut growing states, an official press release said.

The MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs. 10,860 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs. 11,750 per quintal for the 2023 season. This is an increase of Rs. 270 per quintal for milling copra and Rs. 750 per quintal for ball copra over the previous season, the release said.

"This would ensure a margin of 51.82 percent for milling copra and 64.26 percent for ball copra over the all India weighted average cost of production. The announced MSP of copra for 2023 season is in line with the principle of fixing the MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19," it said.

"It is one of the important and progressive steps towards ensuring better remunerative returns to the coconut growers and improving their welfare substantively," the release said.

National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd. (NAFED) and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra and de-husked coconut under the Price Support Scheme (PSS), it added.

