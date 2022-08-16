Amul, Mother Dairy hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Anand/Delhi, August 16, 2022

Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union's Amul Dairy has increased the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre from Wednesday, August 17.

In a statement, Amul Dairy said that, in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Mumbaiand, West Bengal, its Taaza 500 ml milk pouch will cost Rs 25, Shakti 500 ml pouch Rs 28 and Gold Rs 31. Rs 2 per litre is increased for three ranges of milk."

According to Amul, the hike is just a four per cent increase in price and lower than prevailing food inflation.

Justifying the hike in prices, Amul said production and operation costs of milk had increased.

Compared to last year, cattle feed cost has increased by 20 per cent, so Amul and other dairies' members of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation have increased procurement rate by eight to nine per cent, so that farmers can meet expenses.

Amul says 80 paise from each rupee recovered from its customers is passed on to farmers.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Mother Dairy has also raised its liquid milk prices for all variants by Rs 2 per litre with effect from tomorrow.

A Mother Dairy spokesperson said that the company has been experiencing a surge in varied input costs which have increased multifold during the last five months.

"For instance, the farm prices of raw milk have alone firmed up by about 10-11 per cent in the said period. Likewise, the cost of feed and fodder has also witnessed a significant rise during the same time due to the heat wave observed earlier in the country and on account of the extended summer season," it said.

The surge in farm prices is only being partially passed on to the consumers, thereby securing the interests of both the stakeholders -- consumers and farmers.

It is important to note that Mother Dairy passes around 75-80 per cent of the sales realization from milk towards the procurement of milk. As a responsible organisation, Mother Dairy has consistently worked towards providing remunerative prices to the milk producers, thereby ensuring the sustainability of dairying and availability of quality milk, the release said.

IANS