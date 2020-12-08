ADB approves $500-million loan for expansion of metro rail network in Bengaluru

New Delhi, December 8, 2020

The Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) today said it had approved a $ 500-million loan for the construction of new metro rail lines in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Project will establish two new metro rail corridors to augment an efficient and safe transportation system, a press release from ADB said today.

It noted that Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka, is a leading centre of information technology and high-technology industries such as robotics, biotechnology, and electronics. The city has attracted people from other areas seeking employment and its population is estimated to reach over 16 million by 2030.

The release said the project would enhance the economy, improve the urban environment, and make the city more livable.

"The project supports urban transformation of Bengaluru city through a multi-dimensional approach of urban public transport and urban development. The new metro lines will ease daily travel of commuters and decongest traffic across the city, contributing to overall productivity,” said ADB Senior Transport Specialist for South Asia Kaoru Kasahara. “The project will provide efficient, punctual, and safe transportation in the city and promote a clean urban environment.”

According to the release, the project will construct two new metro lines, mostly elevated, with a total length of 56 kilometers along Outer Ring Road and National Highway 44 between Central Silk Board and Kempegowda International Airport.

It will also establish 30 metro stations which will include multi-modal facilities, such as bus bays, taxi stand, motorcycle pools, and pedestrian walkways and bridges. The needs of vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, women, children, and differently abled persons, will be integrated in the design of the facilities.

An additional $2 million technical assistance grant from ADB will help the state government formulate urban development plans and their implementing frameworks, focusing on transit-oriented development and multimodal integration. This will also strengthen the capacity of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited and other state agencies to implement transit-oriented development and multimodal integration, the release added.

