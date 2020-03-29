Adani Foundation donates Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund for battle against COVID-19

Ahmedabad, March 29, 2020

The Adani Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the Adani Group, has donated Rs. 100 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) set up to deal with with any kind of emergency or distress situation like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs. 100 Cr to the PM Cares fund in this hour of India's battle against COVID-19. Adani group will further contribute to support the governments and fellow citizens in these testing times," Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister is the Chairman of the trust and its Members include the Defence Minister, the Home Minister and the Finance Minister.

IANS