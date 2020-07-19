ABB India unveils first public DC fast charger for New Delhi with BYPL and EV Motors

New Delhi, July 19, 2020

Power and automation technologies major ABB India Limited on Saturday installed its first public DC fast charger in New Delhi with EV Motors India, the major charge point operator for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).

The Terra54 CJG charging station, which caters to multiple charging protocols of CCS2, CHadeMO and AC Type 2, was inaugurated by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The ABB charging station is also the first public installation of a DC fast charger for BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL), a joint venture between the Government of Delhi and Reliance Infrastructure Limited.

Also present during the inauguration was Prem R Kumar, CEO, BSES Yamuna Power Limited and Amit B Gupta, Head - Delhi NCR and Rajasthan cluster, ABB India.

The Terra54 is a cloud-connected charger that will be linked through Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP) 1.6 to EV Motors’ backend office. Passengers will be able to charge their cars in about 40-50 minutes from 0 to 80%. All ABB chargers come with connected services, which help customers easily connect their chargers to different software systems like back-offices, payment platforms, Energy Management Online Solutions and smart remote diagnostics which ensures significant uptime value.

“We are privileged to be a partner in India’s quest for sustainable mobility with clean energy and smart solutions. This installation with BYPL and EV Motors India, our first Public DC fast charger in Delhi , will provide further impetus to the adoption of clean electric transportation in India. Being at the forefront of this innovative technology, our advanced chargers reflect not just the latest in technology but are also user friendly, providing high customer value. This is in line with our global vision of Mission to Zero” said C P Vyas, President, Electrification business, ABB India.

A press release from ABB, a global leader in electric mobility, said the company currently has more than 14,000 DC fast chargers installed across more than 80 countries. The company also recently announced that it will provide the charging technology for the Gen3 cars in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship – the first all-electric global race series.

