ABB India opens new robotics facility to support digital transformation of manufacturing in India

Bengaluru, July 31, 2020

ABB India has opened a new robotics solutions delivery facility at its Neelamangala factory premises here to help its Indian customers reap the benefits of Industry 4.0 including cutting-edge robotics and digitalization technologies.

This will help India become a resilient high-tech manufacturing economy in the world, a press release from the company said.

Spread over 3,600 sq.m., the new facility will enable ABB India to deliver robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries, including automotive, food & beverage, electronics and other upcoming sectors.

The facility houses a state-of-the-art shop floor that can run proof of concepts and factory acceptance tests for 1000 ABB robots every year, which doubles the company’s capacity. This will enable rapid innovation, adaption, optimisation and agile delivery of made-to-order robotics applications for Indian customers, the release said.

“The new facility harnesses the powers of ABB’s deep global expertise and knowledge of the Indian industrial landscape to support our customer base,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India.

“Even with increased demand for automation, the penetration of robotics, especially in small and medium enterprises, is still low in India compared to the global average. With the help of the new and improved robotics facility, we will be able to share our knowledge and encourage Indian manufacturers to embrace our game-changing technologies and become best-in-class manufacturers for local and global markets," he said.

The facility includes a demonstration centre where the latest technologies in robotic welding, gluing and material handling will be showcased and can be used to carry out joint prove-out sessions with customers. ABB will also integrate an ABB Ability Connected Services team that can remotely monitor an installed base of ABB robots to conduct predictive maintenance and high uptime.

A new Customer Experience Centre is being set up for customers to learn about the latest in robotics technology and applications, including ABB’s dedicated robot simulation and programming software, RobotStudio. Additionally, the facility will host a paint lab where customers can run simulations of a broad range of industrial painting applications.

ABB is one the leading suppliers of robot, robot systems and machine & factory automation solutions, having shipped over 400,000 robot solutions across the globe. Designed as a complete digital ecosystem, ABB’s factory of the future concept will cater to the growing demand of collaborative automation solutions, by enabling innovation of new robot applications tailor-made to the Indian market.

"ABB is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels," the release added.

