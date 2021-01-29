‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ movement is committed to global good and world supply chain, says Modi

New Delhi, January 29, 2021

India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat movement was committed to the global good and the world supply chain, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday.

Addressing the World Economic Forum’s Davos Dialogue through video conferencing, he said India possessed the capacity, capability and reliability to strengthen the global supply chain.

the Prime Minister spoke on the "Fourth Industrial Revolution - using technology for the good of humanity". He said India's massive consumer base would further grow and help the global economy.

Modi said he has brought the message of confidence, positivity and hope from 1.3 billion Indians amidst these times of apprehension.

"Despite the initial misgivings about India’s capacity to handle the pandemic, the country moved forward with a proactive and pro-participation approach and worked on strengthening the COVID-specific health infrastructure trained its human resources to tackle the pandemic and used technology massively in testing and tracking of the cases," he said.

“In India, the fight against the coronavirus was turned into a people’s movement and India succeeded in saving the lives of the maximum number of its citizens. The country’s success has global implications as it is home to 18% of the world population. Effective containment of the pandemic saved humanity from a very big tragedy,” he added.

Modi also talked about the world’s biggest vaccination drive underway in India and the country’s global efforts during the pandemic. He talked about the evacuation of citizens when the air space was closed and the supply of medicines to more than 150 countries.

“Today, India is helping countries with online training, imparting traditional knowledge, vaccines and vaccine infrastructure. Apart from the two made in India vaccines, more were in the pipeline to enable the country to help the world on a greater scale and speed,” Modi said.

About the steps taken on the economic front, he said India has maintained economic activity by starting infrastructure projects worth billions of rupees and initiating special schemes for employment. “Earlier, we focused on saving lives now everyone is focussed on the growth of the country. India’s ambition of self-reliance will strengthen globalism anew and will help in Industry 4.0,” he added.

"India is working on all the four factors of Industry 4.0- connectivity, automation, artificial intelligence or machine learning and real-time data. It is among the countries where data charges remain the cheapest and mobile connectivity and smartphones have reached far and wide. India’s automation design expert pool is vast and the country has made a mark in the field of AI and machine learning. Growing digital infrastructure has made digital solutions everyday part of life in India,"he said.

“Today, 1.3 billion Indians have universal ID -- Aadhar -- which is connected to their account and phone. In December itself, there has been Rs four trillion worth of transactions through UPI. India could transfer Rs 1.8 trillion worth of assistance through direct benefit transfer to the accounts of 760 million people during the pandemic. Digital infrastructure has made public service delivery efficient and transparent. India has started a campaign for providing easy access to health care by giving Unique Health ID to its citizens,” he added.

“India, along with possibilities, is filled with confidence and drive with continued emphasis on reforms and incentive-based stimulus. Structural reforms during Corona times have been supported by production-linked incentives. India offers ease of doing business as there is a predictable and friendly environment from tax regime to FDI norms. And to top it all, India is matching its growth with the goals of climate change,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister cautioned that technology should become a tool of ease of living and not a trap. “We have to keep this in mind as the Corona crisis has reminded us of the value of humanity,” he added.

During the question-answer session, Modi explained to Joe Kaeser, President & CEO, Siemens, the contours of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign and said making the country a manufacturing and export hub was a big part of the vision. He also invited the global players to take advantage of the 26 billion dollar Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

In a reply to Bjorn Rosengren, CEO, ABB, he listed out the ongoing infrastructure projects in the country and informed that under National Infrastructure pipeline, projects worth 1.5 trillion US dollars will be implemented in the country in next five years. To a question from Ajay S Banga, CEO, Mastercard, he detailed the massive financial inclusion that has taken place in the country in recent times and steps taken to strengthen the MSME sector.

In reply to an observation from Arvind Krishna of IBM, the Prime Minister emphasized the depth of digital India. The country’s digital profile has been completely transformed. The Government’s vision was to transform the country through access, inclusion and empowerment while ensuring the privacy of the user.

To Nobuhiro Endo, Chairman of the Board, NEC Corporation, the Prime Minister explained India’s approach towards the opportunities created by urbanization. India was focussing on sustainable urbanization with a focus on ease of living, ease of doing business and climate-sensitive development. This commitment has led to the investment of 150 billion dollars were invested in urban India from 2014 to 2020, he added.

