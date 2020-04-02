74 flights operated till March 31 under Lifeline Udan; more than 22 tonnes of cargo transported in a single day

New Delhi, April 2, 2020

Under the Lifeline Udan initiative of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, 74 flights have been operated till March 31 for transporting medical cargo across the country during the nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

A total of 37.63 tonnes of cargo had been transported, out of which more than 22 tonne were transported on March 31, an official press release said.

The release said that under Lifeline 1, Air India operated flights from Mumbai to New Delhi to Guwahati to Mumbai carrying consignments for ICMR, Meghalaya, Assam, ICMR consignment of Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Pune.

Under Lifeline 2, Air India operated flights from Delhi to Hyderabad to Trivandrum to Goa to Delhi. It carried consignments for Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, ICMR and Goa.

Lifeline 3 Alliance Air operated Hyderabad to Bengaluru to Hyderabad flight carrying a consignment of Ministry of Textiles. Lifeline 4 Air India operated a flight from Chennai to Port Blair to Chennai. Lifeline 5 IAF flight from Hindon (Delhi) to Port Blair via Sulur.

As part of India’s war against COVID-19, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has launched “Lifeline Udan” flights for movement of medical and essential supplies across the country and beyond, the release added.

