23 prospective applicants attend second Pre-Application Conference on Private Trains

New Delhi, August 14, 2020

About 23 prospective applicants with varied profiles attend teh econd Pre-Application Conference on Private Train Project RFQs held here on Wednesday which officials of the Ministry of Railways and NITI Aayog provided clarifications on various issues.

The clarifications helped improve clarity on the provisions of the Request for Qualification (RFQ) and the bidding process, an official press release said.

According to the Government, the Project for Private Participation in Passenger Train Operations will bring in a paradigm shift in passenger experience by significantly enhancing the quality of service while reducing transit time and supply-demand deficit through the introduction of modern technology rolling stock.

The project will augment the availability of transportation services for the public. These trains will be in addition to trains already being run by Railways, the release said.

Introduction of these additional private trains is expected to boost jobs. The private partners for undertaking the project will be selected through a two-stage competitive bidding process comprising Request for Qualification (RFQ) and Request for Proposal (RFP).

The first pre-Application Conference was held on July 21. Post that conference, the Ministry has reduced the RFQ fee by one-tenth for participating in more than one project, removed restriction of up to 3 projects per bidder and clarified that the leasing of trains is allowed.

The Railway has also shared traffic data, draft concession agreement, draft feasibility report and draft manual for standards and specifications of trains, and so on.

The second conference on Wednesday started with a discussion on the overview of the terms of the RFQ and contours of the project followed by a detailed discussion on the queries raised by the prospective applicants.

"The applicants raised queries over several issues which were addressed and clarified. The applicants were advised to follow all instructions given in the RFQ for submission.

"The responses to the second pre-application conference will be uploaded by August 21. The due date for the opening of the RFQ will be September 8.

The documents for the Project including RFQ, Corrigendum to RFQ, draft Concession Agreement, Feasibility Report are available on https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app captioned “train operation”.

The draft Manual of Specifications and Standards for the trains are uploaded on https://rdso.indianrailways.gov.in/ seeking comments from stakeholders.

