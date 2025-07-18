NCRTC Admit Card 2025 : Check Exam Date Download Hall Ticket at www.ncrtc.in

NCRTC Admit Card 2025: It is anticipated that the admit card will be made available two weeks prior to the exam for all prospective candidates who intend to sit for the NCRTC Junior Engineer exam. When it is formally released, candidates can download it from the official website or bookmark this page, and we’ll provide the download link here. Delhi-NCR, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai will be the cities for exams.
The NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation) admit card release date for 2025 is not yet available. However, based on previous recruitment patterns, it’s expected that the NCRTC Admit Card 2025 will be released approximately two weeks before the exam date.
The application process for NCRTC recruitment in 2025 is ongoing, with the application window closing on July 13, 2025, according to an official notification. The selection process includes a written test/CBT and an interview. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official NCRTC website for updates and announcements regarding the admit card release date.
How to Download NCRTC Admit Card 2025: Step-by-Step
Once released, here’s how to download the NCRTC Admit Card 2025:
- Visit the official NCRTC website: www.ncrtc.in
- Go to the “Careers” or “Recruitment” section.
- Click on the relevant admit card link (e.g., JE, Assistant, Maintainer).
- Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.
- The admit card will appear on your screen.
- Download and print the admit card for the exam.
Important Reminders:
Keep your login information close at hand: Prepare your password and registration number (or birthdate). Verify details: Pay close attention to the name, roll number, and exam center information on the admit card. Bring the admit card to the test: When you arrive at the testing location, make sure you have a printed copy of your admit card and a legitimate photo ID. Carefully read the instructions: Take special note of the directions listed on the admit card.
OPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2025
NCRTC Recruitment 2025: Overview
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization Name
|National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer, Assistant & Programming Associate
|Total Posts
|72
|Application Start Date
|24th March 2025
|Last Date to Apply
|24th May 2025 (Extended)
|Mode of Application
|Online Only
|Qualification Required
|ITI or Diploma Pass
|Selection Process
|CBT + Medical + Document Check
|Application Fee
|₹1000 for UR/OBC/EWS, Free for SC/ST
|Official Website
|www.ncrtc.in
NCRTC Vacancies Details, Check Your Post
You don’t need a telescope to find your job in the list. We have taken the details from the official document and made it simplify for you, as we have made a table below about all the jobs and their number of vacancies. So just scroll up your screen and look for you position in the table.
|Post Name
|No. of Vacancies
|Junior Engineer (Electrical)
|16
|Junior Engineer (Electronics)
|16
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical)
|03
|Junior Engineer (Civil)
|01
|Programming Associate
|04
|Assistant (HR)
|03
|Assistant (Corporate Hospitality)
|01
|Junior Maintainer (Electrical)
|18
|Junior Maintainer (Mechanical)
|10
|Total
|72
Yes, only 72 posts, and lakhs of candidates may apply. So, better not sit and scroll reels all day.
Check The Qualification Details, Apply According To Your Qualification.
Here below we have mentioned a details information about the required qualification as per the post. You can check the below given details to choose the correct post for you.
|Post Name
|Qualification
|JE (Electrical)
|3 Years Diploma in Electrical Engineering
|JE (Electronics)
|3 Years Diploma in Electronics Engineering
|JE (Mechanical)
|3 Years Diploma in Mechanical Engineering
|JE (Civil)
|3 Years Diploma in Civil Engineering
|Programming Associate
|Diploma in Computer Science/IT or BCA/B.Sc. (CS/IT)
|Assistant (HR)
|Graduation in BBA/BBM
|Assistant (Corporate Hospitality)
|Graduation in Hotel Management
|JM (Electrical)
|ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Electrician Trade
|JM (Mechanical)
|ITI (NCVT/SCVT) in Fitter Trade
Age Criteria For This Recruitment
Now as you have read the educational qualification for this position, we are very sure that you have this qualification, but now move for the next big criteria for this recruitment. This criterion is very important because it can become a big rock on the way of your job.
The age criteria, in each and every exam (NCRTC Recruitment 2025) it matters a lot, if you don’t have a certain age. It might be possible that you will lose the opportunity.
|Criteria
|Age
|Minimum Age
|18 Years
|Maximum Age
|25 Years
Age Relaxation
Now a big question arises, if you don’t come under this age criteria then what to do? Many of you are thinking about this, but there is an option, of you belongs to some class then you will get some age relaxation. Yes, you heard right, as per the rules of reservation you will get age relaxation. Here below we have mentioned a table. Here is this table you will get all the information about the age Relaxation.
|Category
|Age Relaxation
|SC/ST
|5 Years
|OBC (NCL)
|3 Years
|Ex-Servicemen
|Military service + 3 Years
|PwBD (UR/EWS)
|10 Years
|PwBD (OBC NCL)
|13 Years
|PwBD (SC/ST)
|15 Years
Salary details (for each post)
Now come to the most important question. How much salary you will get? This comes in everyone’s mind. Here below we have provided you a table. In the table you will get information about the salary of NCRTC Recruitment 2025.
- Junior engineer
- Programing associate
- Assistant (HR/Hospitality)
- Junior Maintainer (All Fields)
|Post Name
|Salary (Per Month)
|Junior Engineer (All Fields)
|₹22,800 – ₹75,850
|Programming Associate
|₹22,800 – ₹75,850
|Assistant (HR/Hospitality)
|₹20,250 – ₹65,500
|Junior Maintainer (All Fields)
|₹18,250 – ₹59,200
If you think this salary is very low, and you can get more salary in the private sector then think twice. These are just basic salary, over this you will get some additional perks also.
What Is The Selection Process
The recruitment process is very simple; you just need to give a CBT examination. Once you will clear the examination then you will have to go through .
- Medical fitness test
- Document verification test
- Final medical examination
Once you clear all these steps. Your job will be in your hand.
How To Apply For The Recruitment
Here are the simple steps which you need to follow to apply for this job
- Visit the official website: www.ncrtc.in
- Click on the recruitment section.
- Fill the application form carefully.
- Upload the required documents.
- Pay the application fee on time.
- Submit the form.
- Take a printout of your submitted form.
Important Notes
Don’t fill the form twice, your last filled form will be considering as final form. Use your own email and phone number. don’t ask cyber café man to fill their email in behalf of you. Keep checking your email and SMS for any exam related update.