MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025: AE, JE, SSA, Plant Attendant पदों के लिए करें आवेदन, जानें योग्यता और सैलरी

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 Apply Online: Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited is a well-known government institution in the country. This government institution has recently issued an MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 Notification PDF for appointment to about 633 posts. If you have also completed engineering, ITI, or law studies and want to join this cultured institution, then this can prove to be good news for you.

MP Transco has announced MP power transmission job vacancies for 2025 for various posts like assistant engineer, junior engineer, line attendant, substation attendant, plant attendant, and law officer in its organization. MPTRANSCO notification 2025 pdf has been issued for this MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 process to be held on about 633 posts and will start from 8 July 2025.

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 – Overview

As we said, the MPTRANSCO Recruitment Notification 2025 PDF has come out for the formation of appointments on about 633 posts by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited. Under this MP Electricity Board Vacancy 2025 notification, Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company has released details like complete details of the date of appointments, how to apply for MPTRANSCO 2025, the application process, the application fee, the selection process, and the pay scale on its official website.

For all those candidates who want to get recruited on these posts, it is necessary for them to first go to the official website and read the complete details and complete the application process by following the given guidelines.

MP Power Transmission Job Vacancy 2025 Dates

Event Date Notification Issued 24 June 2025 Online Application Start Date 4 July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 4 August 2025 Application Form Correction Window 31 July 2025 to 6 August 2025

Candidates are requested to complete the application process within the prescribed time limit.

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 – No. of Vacancy

As we said, appointments are going to be made on about 633 posts by Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company. The following posts will be filled through these 633 appointments

Post Name Number of Vacancies Assistant Engineer 63 Posts Law Officer 1 Post Junior Engineer 247 Posts Junior Engineer (Civil) 12 Posts Line Attendant 67 Posts Substation Attendant 229 Posts Plant Attendant 14 Posts Total 633 Posts

MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025 Eligibility Criteria 2025

Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Company Limited has provided the details of eligibility criteria for appointment to these posts as follows:

Age Limit

Category Age Limit General Category 18 to 40 years Reserved Categories (SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women/Home Guards of MP) Age relaxation as per government rules

Educational Qualification

The details of educational qualifications to apply for these posts have been released as follows:

Post Name Required Qualification Assistant Engineer (Transmission) BE / B.Tech Law Officer LLB from a recognized university Junior Engineer (Transmission) BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering Junior Engineer (Civil) BE / B.Tech in Civil Engineering Line Attendant 10th Pass + ITI (Lineman or Electrician Trade) Substation Attendant 10th Pass + ITI (Electrician Alignment Trade) Plant Attendant 10th Pass + ITI

Application Fee for MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025: Apply Online 2025

To apply for these posts, the candidate will have to pay the fee as follows:

General Category ₹1200

SC ST OBC EWS ₹600

Pay Scale—MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025: Latest Government Jobs for engineers

The salary details for these posts have been released as follows:

Post Name Pay Scale (₹) Assistant Engineer ₹56,100–₹177,500 Law Officer ₹32,800 – ₹136,000 Junior Engineer ₹32,800 – ₹136,000 Junior Engineer (Civil) ₹19,500–₹62,000 Line Attendant ₹19,500 – ₹62,000 ₹19,500–₹62,000 ₹19,500 – ₹62,000 ₹19,500–₹62,000 ₹19,500 – ₹62,000

Selection Process of MPTRANSCO Bharti 2025

The selection process of the candidates for appointment to these posts has been constituted as follows: Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their applications.

Stage Details 1. Application Shortlisting Initial screening of applications based on eligibility criteria 2. Computer-Based Test (CBT) Shortlisted candidates will appear for an online test 3. Document Verification Candidates qualifying the CBT will undergo document verification 4. Physical/Skill Test Depending on the post, candidates may have to appear for physical or skill tests 5. Interview (if required) An interview may be conducted for specific posts as per committee discretion 6. Final Merit List Final selection list will be prepared based on performance in all stages

Required Documents for MP Electricity Board Jobs

Identity certificate of the applicant

Residence certificate of the applicant

Educational documents of the applicant

Age certificate of the applicant

Experience certificate if the applicant already has any experience

If the applicant is already active in a job, then NOC from there

Passport-size photo of the applicant

How to apply for MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025?

To apply for these posts, the candidate must first visit the official website mptransco.in.

The registration process has to be completed by clicking on the option of New Registration on the homepage of the official website .

. After completing the MPTRANSCO Registration 2025 process, the applicant has to log in to the portal.

process, the applicant has to log in to the portal. After logging in to the portal, they have to get the application form related to this appointment.

In this application form, the applicant has to fill in all the information related to personal details, educational details, and categories.

the applicant has to fill in all the information related to personal details, educational details, and categories. After this, all your documents have to be scanned and uploaded, and the application fee has to be paid.

After paying the fee, the applicant has to click on the submit option.

Conclusion: MPTRANSCO Recruitment 2025

For the information of the readers, it is necessary to tell the applicant to enter his valid email ID and valid mobile number while filling out this form so that if the company wants, it can contact you. It is very important to fill the application form on time.

However, if you want, you can make corrections in the application forms between 31 July and 6 August 2025. For more information, candidates are requested to visit this official website, mptransco.in, and complete the application process on the PDF format notification related to it.