Maruti Escudo SUV 2025: Affordable Powerhouse to Rival Creta

The Maruti Suzuki Escudo, codenamed Y17, is poised to redefine India’s mid-size SUV segment with its launch on September 3, 2025. Positioned as an affordable yet feature-packed 5-seater, this Arena-exclusive SUV aims to challenge heavyweights like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Here’s a unique, 400-word guide to the Escudo’s standout features, specs, and why it’s a game-changer for SUV buyers in 2025.

Maruti Escudo SUV 2025

Launch and Pricing

Set to debut during the festive season, the Escudo’s bookings are expected to open in August 2025, with prices starting at an attractive ₹9.75 lakh (ex-showroom), potentially reaching ₹15-20 lakh for top variants. Sold through Maruti’s Arena dealerships, it undercuts Nexa’s Grand Vitara, making it a budget-friendly option for families and young buyers seeking style and value.

Design and Platform

Built on Suzuki’s Global C platform, shared with the Grand Vitara, the Escudo boasts a 4.3-meter length and a spacious 350–400-liter boot. Its bold design features split LED headlights, a wide chrome grille, C-shaped DRLs, connected LED tail lamps, and stylish alloy wheels. While inspired by the Grand Vitara, it adopts a distinct Arena aesthetic, avoiding Nexa’s premium LED signatures for mass-market appeal.

Powertrain Choices

The Escudo offers versatile powertrains to suit varied needs:

1.5L Petrol : Delivers ~103 hp with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, ideal for everyday driving.

: Delivers ~103 hp with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic, ideal for everyday driving. 1.5L CNG : Produces ~87 hp, catering to cost-conscious buyers prioritizing fuel economy.

: Produces ~87 hp, catering to cost-conscious buyers prioritizing fuel economy. Strong Hybrid (Possible): A 1.5L petrol-electric combo (~115 hp, 28–30 kmpl) may be offered, though Maruti might skip it to keep costs low.

A 2WD setup is standard, with AWD unconfirmed, aligning with segment norms.

Features and Safety

The Escudo is set to be Arena’s most advanced SUV, featuring:

9–10-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, ambient lighting

Digital cluster, connected car tech, rear AC vents

Safety includes six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill hold assist, and a 360-degree camera. Top trims may offer Level-2 ADAS (lane assist, emergency braking), targeting a 4–5-star Bharat NCAP rating.

Why Choose the Escudo?

Positioned below the Grand Vitara, the Escudo competes with the Creta, Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate, offering unmatched affordability, spaciousness, and modern tech. Its CNG option and extensive features make it ideal for budget-conscious families and urban adventurers. Check Maruti’s website or Autocar India for updates.