Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025: Bold Design, Smart Tech & Prices Starting at ₹7.99 Lakh

Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025: Mahindra has officially launched the XUV 3XO in India, a game-changing compact SUV built to dominate both urban and rural roads. Priced competitively from ₹7.99 lakh to ₹15.56 lakh (ex-showroom), the XUV 3XO blends muscular aesthetics with cutting-edge technology, fuel-efficient engines, and premium features—making it a strong contender in the sub-4-metre SUV segment.
With its bold exterior and tech-rich interior, Mahindra’s 2025 XUV 3XO is a daring step toward redefining affordable luxury. Here is all the information you require regarding this most recent offering.
Bold and Rugged: The 2025 XUV 3XO Exterior Design
Mahindra has embraced a modern design language for the 2025 XUV 3XO, giving it a strong road presence while retaining the ruggedness the brand is known for.
- Front Fascia: The front features a bold grille with sharp inserts that grab attention. The C-shaped LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) along with projector headlamps bring a futuristic appeal.
- Sculpted Hood and Profile: The creased bonnet and strong shoulder lines enhance the SUV’s muscular appearance, while the squared-off wheel arches give it an assertive stance.
- Rear Design: The connected LED tail lights span across the tailgate and merge seamlessly into the bodywork. A dual-tone rear bumper, integrated spoiler, and high-mounted stop lamp add a modern and sporty flair.
- Ground Clearance: With a ground clearance of 201 mm, the XUV 3XO is well-equipped to tackle Indian roads and rough terrains effortlessly.
These exterior updates not only enhance visual appeal but also position the 3XO as a futuristic alternative to rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon.
Premium Cabin with Next-Gen Technology
When you enter the XUV 3XO, you are welcomed by a roomy, two-tone interior with plush upholstery and a high-end feel that is uncommon at this price range.
Key Interior Features:
- Dual 10.25-inch Displays: The infotainment system and digital instrument cluster are powered by sleek, high-resolution screens that lend a tech-savvy edge to the cabin.
- Panoramic Sunroof: A first in segment, the large panoramic sunroof brings in natural light, enhancing the in-cabin experience.
- Harman Kardon Audio System: Music lovers will appreciate the Harman Kardon 7-speaker audio setup, which offers rich sound quality across all variants (AX5 and above).
- Climate Control & Charging: Features include dual-zone automatic climate control, a wireless phone charger, rear AC vents, and multiple USB-C ports.
- Storage and Utility: Ample storage options include a cooled glovebox, bottle holders, centre armrest storage, and rear parcel shelf.
Mahindra has managed to provide segment-leading features even in its mid-range variants, offering great value for money.
Engine, Mileage & Transmission Options (ARAI-Certified)
Under the hood, the 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with three powertrains, all tuned for both performance and fuel efficiency.
Engine & Gearbox Choices:
|Engine Type
|Transmission Options
|Power Output
|ARAI Mileage
|1.2L Turbo Petrol
|6-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|110 PS / 131 PS
|18.2 – 20.1 km/l
|1.2L mStallion TGDi
|6-speed AT (AX5/AX7 trims)
|131 PS / 230 Nm
|19.4 km/l
|1.5L Diesel
|6-speed MT / 6-speed AMT
|117 PS / 300 Nm
|21.2 km/l
The petrol variants use Mahindra’s mStallion turbocharged engines, while the diesel variant retains the tried-and-tested 1.5L unit that prioritizes torque and fuel economy.
The diesel manual variant boasts an impressive ARAI-certified mileage of 21.2 km/l, making it one of the most fuel-efficient offerings in the compact SUV segment.
Segment-Leading Safety and ADAS Features
In terms of safety, the Mahindra XUV 3XO punches above its weight by offering features typically reserved for larger, more expensive SUVs.
Standard & Advanced Safety Features:
- Six Airbags (Standard on AX3 and above)
- ABS with EBD and ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- 360-degree Surround View Camera
- Rear Parking Sensors and Camera
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchors
What truly sets the XUV 3XO apart is the Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) available on top-end AX7 and AX7 L variants. These include:
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Lane Keep Assist
- Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Forward Collision Warning
- Traffic Sign Recognition
With these features, Mahindra has made autonomous tech more accessible to Indian consumers.
XUV 3XO Variants, Prices & Features List
The Mahindra XUV 3XO comes in 9 main variants spread across MX and AX trims, each offering a different set of features based on buyer preference.
Pricing (Ex-Showroom Delhi):
- MX1 (Base Petrol MT): ₹7.99 lakh
- MX2 Pro: ₹8.99 lakh
- MX3 Pro: ₹9.49 lakh
- AX5: ₹10.69 lakh
- AX5 L: ₹11.99 lakh
- AX7: ₹13.49 lakh
- AX7 L (Top Variant): ₹15.56 lakh
This pricing strategy allows Mahindra to cater to both budget-conscious buyers and those looking for a fully-loaded, premium SUV experience under ₹16 lakh.
Competition Check: How the XUV 3XO Stands Out
The 2025 XUV 3XO directly competes with:
- Tata Nexon
- Hyundai Venue
- Maruti Brezza
- Kia Sonet
- Renault Kiger
While these models offer their own strengths, the XUV 3XO undercuts several rivals in pricing while offering features like panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays, and ADAS—which many competitors lack in this segment.
Latest Updates: Booking, Delivery & Waiting Period
- Bookings for the XUV 3XO are now open online and across Mahindra dealerships.
- Initial response has been positive with over 50,000 bookings in the first two weeks.
- Deliveries are set to begin mid-June 2025, with waiting periods ranging from 4 to 8 weeks, depending on the variant and colour.
Verdict: Why the XUV 3XO is a Game-Changer for 2025
The 2025 Mahindra XUV 3XO redefines expectations in the compact SUV segment. It brings together premium design, segment-leading technology, efficient powertrains, and an aggressive price point.
Why It’s a Smart Buy:
- Most value-packed SUV under ₹10 lakh
- First-in-segment panoramic sunroof and dual 10.25″ screens
- Strong safety with ADAS
- Backed by Mahindra’s service and reliability
Whether you are a first-time car buyer, a tech enthusiast, or someone upgrading from a hatchback, the XUV 3XO presents an irresistible package.
Conclusion: Mahindra XUV 3XO Launched 2025
Mahindra has successfully delivered a compact SUV that is not just affordable but aspirational, closing the gap between mass-market and premium. The 2025 XUV 3XO is bold, innovative, and future-ready—perfectly tailored for the modern Indian driver who doesn’t want to compromise.