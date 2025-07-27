Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Registration Starts at mahafyjcadmissions.in

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Registration: The Centralized Admission Process (CAP) for First Year Junior College (FYJC) is a big deal in Maharashtra, helping lakhs of students move from Class 10 to Class 11 smoothly. Round 4 is especially important for those who didn’t get a seat in Rounds 1 to 3, didn’t confirm their allotted seat, or want to upgrade to a better college or stream (like Science, Commerce, or Arts). It’s also a lifeline for students who had errors in their application forms or applied late. With over 20 lakh seats available across 9,281 junior colleges in the state.

Key Dates for Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Registration

Here’s the schedule you need to mark on your calendar:

Registration (Part 1 & Part 2): July 28 to July 29, 2025 (till 6:30 PM)

Allotment Result: August 1, 2025

Admission Confirmation: August 1 to August 2, 2025

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Registration

Maharashtra FYJC CAP 2025 Round 4 Registration

Applying for Round 4 is super easy if you follow these steps: Head to mahafyjcadmissions.in. Make sure you’re on the official site to avoid any confusion. Use your registered credentials (application ID and password) to access your account. If you’re a new applicant, you’ll need to register first.

Fill Part 1: Enter or update your personal and academic details, like your Class 10 marks and contact info. Fill Part 2: Choose your preferred colleges and streams. You can select up to 10 colleges, so prioritize wisely. Complete and submit your form by 6:30 PM on July 29, 2025. Double-check everything before hitting submit. On August 1, log back in to see your allotment result. If you get a seat, visit the allotted college between August 1 and August 2 to confirm your admission with documents like your SSC mark sheet and school leaving certificate.

What’s Next After Round 4?

Once Round 4 wraps up, the department might hold a special round if seats are still available, but that’s not guaranteed. So, treat Round 4 like your final shot and confirm your seat if you’re allotted one. If you don’t get a seat, keep an eye on mahafyjcadmissions.in for updates on any additional rounds or first-come-first-serve (FCFS) admissions. You can also reach out to the helpline (8530955564) or email [email protected] for help with any issues.