Swiss acrobat sets 3 new world records at Glacier 3000 Air Show

Some of the other major acrobat artistes were Sheila Nicolodi, Ramon Kathriner, and David Maillard who also participated in the Air Show and performed at unprecedented heights and altitudes, to honour artistes around the world who are unable to practice during this global health crisis

Artiste Ramon Kathriner opened the show with his famous Wheel of Death act, lasting almost 5 minutes at the altitude of 2500 meters. He was followed by French-speaking Swiss, David Maillard, who threw himself under the gondola, facing 200 meters below him, attached only by his arms firmly clinging to his aerial straps. Later in the day, Sheila Nicolodi achieved the highest performance of her career, twirling around the pole dance bar, set up for this occasion opposite the Peak Walk by Tissot at a 3000-meter altitude.

Nicolodi’s act was accompanied by music from the top of the Botta restaurant Glacier des Diablerets, where the ephemeral trio, Ramon Kathriner at the piano, DJ Michel Cleis, and Jazzman and actor Troy Anderson, were playing in an impressive formation, the piano facing a breath-taking void.

Director of Glacier 3000, Bernhard Tschannen said, in celebration of these acrobatic achievements, “We are happy to have been able to make our facilities available for a noble cause, during a period that has also severely impacted us. What these professionals have just achieved is simply indescribable”.

NNN