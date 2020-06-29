Swiss acrobat sets 3 new world records at Glacier 3000 Air Show

- Home
Glacier 3000, June 29, 2020
Swiss acrobat Freddy Nock set three Guinness World Records for his extraordinary feats in balancing acrobatics at the Glacier 3000 Air Show, in Switzerland on June 23, 2020. Nock already had 22 world records for acrobatics, and has since added these three new records to the Guiness Book of World Records.
Nock achieved his feats by walking in three sections on the Gondola cables, at the Air Show. The first feat he performed was when he tight-walked a distance of 40 meters on the steepest section of the Col du Pillon cable car, with a balance bar and no security, on a slope of 39.1° at its peak. This is the steepest incline ever walked on a tightrope, surpassing his own record set in China in 2015, registered at 38.06°.
For the second section of the cable that links Cabane (2500m) to Scex Rouge (3000m), Freddy set off on a bicycle for 367 meters, breaking his own previous record of 72.5 meters, at a height of 175.4 meters. For the last section, Freddy walked blindfolded on the cable for 151.1 meters, which has never been attempted before. The acrobat surpassed himself in these performances on the Air Show.
Some of the other major acrobat artistes were Sheila Nicolodi, Ramon Kathriner, and David Maillard who also participated in the Air Show and performed at unprecedented heights and altitudes, to honour artistes around the world who are unable to practice during this global health crisis
Artiste Ramon Kathriner opened the show with his famous Wheel of Death act, lasting almost 5 minutes at the altitude of 2500 meters. He was followed by French-speaking Swiss, David Maillard, who threw himself under the gondola, facing 200 meters below him, attached only by his arms firmly clinging to his aerial straps. Later in the day, Sheila Nicolodi achieved the highest performance of her career, twirling around the pole dance bar, set up for this occasion opposite the Peak Walk by Tissot at a 3000-meter altitude.
Nicolodi’s act was accompanied by music from the top of the Botta restaurant Glacier des Diablerets, where the ephemeral trio, Ramon Kathriner at the piano, DJ Michel Cleis, and Jazzman and actor Troy Anderson, were playing in an impressive formation, the piano facing a breath-taking void.
Director of Glacier 3000, Bernhard Tschannen said, in celebration of these acrobatic achievements, “We are happy to have been able to make our facilities available for a noble cause, during a period that has also severely impacted us. What these professionals have just achieved is simply indescribable”.
