Railways plan to spread rail-based tourism through coach leasing

New Delhi, September 12, 2021

The Railways propose to promote rail-based tourism among the masses through coach leasing to interested parties for plying theme-based cultural, religious and other tourist circuit trains.

The plan is to tap the potential of the tourism sector and to leverage the core strengths of the professionals in activities like marketing, hospitality, integration of services, reach with the customer base, expertise in identification and development of tourist circuits, and so on, a press release from the Ministry of Railways said.

The release said the leasing of coaches would be as per the desired configuration of interested parties. Bare shells are also available on lease. Outright purchase of coaches can also be done.

Minor refurbishment of coaches is permitted. Leasing is for a minimum period of five years and is extendable till the maximum permitted service life.

The minimum train composition for leasing purposes will be as per policy guidelines. Interested parties will have to develop/decide business model (routes, itinerary, tariff etc). There will be a simple registration process for interested parties based on eligibility criteria.

Indian Railways will levy haulage charges, nominal stabling charges and lease charges. There will be no lease charges for outright purchase.

The Railways will give priority to punctuality for such services. Approvals for coach refurbishment and itineraries will be given within a fixed timeframe. There will be no haulage for maintenance runs.

Third-party advertising is allowed inside the train as well as the branding of the train. An Executive Director-level committee has been constituted by the Ministry to formulate the policy and terms and conditions, the release added.

NNN