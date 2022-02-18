Ministry inks MoU with Alliance Air for promotion & marketing of domestic Indian tourism

New Delhi, February 18, 2022

The Ministry of Tourism on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) for the promotion and marketing of domestic Indian tourism.

The Ministry is making efforts to position India as a preferred destination in the tourism-generating markets and Alliance Air airline, with its vast domestic network, plays a vital role in the promotion of tourism in the country.

"The MoU was signed to achieve the common purpose of joint domestic promotion and on the need to synergise the activities of the Ministry and Alliance Air in the tourism markets," an official press release said.

Rupinder Brar, Additional Director General on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism and Vineet Sood, Chief Executive Officer on behalf of Alliance Air Aviation Limited signed the MoU.

Alliance Air is the front runner in promoting the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) being promoted under the government's UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme. The objectives of the MoU are to meet an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergised campaign in association with the AAAL, the release said.

The specific elements of promotional efforts undertaken include advertising in the print and electronic media, participation in fairs and exhibitions, organising seminars, workshops, road shows and such event, the printing of brochures and collaterals, brochure support/joint advertising, inviting the media and travel trade to visit the country under the Hospitality Programme, and so on.

"The Ministry will bring together the travel tourism stakeholders to benefit from this MoU," the release added.

