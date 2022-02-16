Kerala’s Aymanam village features in Conde Nast’s 30 best places to visit in 2022

Thiruvananthapuram, February 16, 2022

The pastoral charm of Aymanam village in Kerala, which was the setting of Arundhati Roy’s 1997 Booker Prize-winning "The God of Small Things", has been featured in Conde Nast’s 30 best places in the world to visit in 2022.

Aymanam, located on the state’s picturesque backwaters near Kottayam, shot into prominence in November last year, when its Responsible Tourism (RT) Village project was awarded the "Indian Responsible Tourism One to Watch" at the World Travel Market (WTM) for its travel initiatives showcasing heritage and culture while keeping things clean and plastic-free besides creating more community jobs.

The village, bordered by Lake Vembanad and River Meenachil, is “the stuff that makes people dream of taking a writing retreat to become a published author, or plugging out in a digital detox, or living a simple life close to nature,” points out Conde Nast in its commendation of the place.

It also beckons tourists to visit Aymanam for undertaking bird watching tours, walking in paddy fields, visiting temples and churches, watching the martial art Kalaripayattu and the classical dance Kathakali, enjoying boat rides, and savouring delicious coconut-rich preparations.