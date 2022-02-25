IndiGo partners with MakeMyTrip for 6E Holidays

New Delhi, February 25, 2022

Low-cost airline IndiGo is launching an air-and-land bundled packaging offering on its website and mobile app and has collaborated with online travel company MakeMyTrip to power this platform.

IndiGo passengers will be offered a wide selection of air and land packages targeting various segments of travellers, including leisure, pilgrimage, adventure and business travellers, a press release from the airline said.

"IndiGo will use its extensive flights inventory across the network in conjunction with MakeMyTrip’s vast inventory of hotels and activities, to offer a rich collection of holiday packages under 6E Holidays. IndiGo aims to offer a hassle-free holiday booking experience through its website and mobile app with a well-rounded and extensive range of holiday offerings," it said.

Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to collaborate with MakeMyTrip for 6E Holidays. This partnership will enable our passengers to seamlessly book flights, hotels and various activities bundled under one product. At IndiGo, we strive to offer unique experiences and this holiday package offering will enhance the travel experience of our customers."

“With the receding Covid wave, we expect a strong summer travel season after a gap of two years. These packages will help customers take advantage of best deals for their choice of destinations," he added.

Vipul Prakash, COO, MakeMyTrip Limited said, “This tie-up between leaders in Indian aviation and Indian online travel space only means incredible value for customers who are looking to book their holidays after pandemic-forced time spent indoors. We are going to leverage strong product capabilities and decades of experience that is sure to provide a delightful holiday booking experience for those looking to travel within India and even overseas. We will continue to deliver on our promise to offer incredible value to travelers across the country.”

