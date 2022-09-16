Here Are Things You Should Know About Visiting Dubai!

Many residents of western nations hold the misconception that Dubai is a particularly conservative metropolis because the UAE is a Muslim nation. On the contrary, Dubai might be considered a liberal emirate when compared to the rest of the region. But still, we advise wearing slacks and clothing with full sleeves, particularly for women. This is due to the fact that it is always wise to respect the local customs and culture when traveling. On the many beaches in Dubai, though, it's not unusual to see girls in shorts or even bikinis.

The seasons you travel in will affect what you bring for clothing. Carry t-shirts and light pants for your trip if it is during the summer; men can also pack shorts. However, the winters may be rather chilly, so you should bring some thick clothing, a cap, and gloves to keep warm on chilly winter evenings in the desert.