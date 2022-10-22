5 Destinations You Can Visit Outside India for a Perfect Diwali

Nepal

It's no wonder that Diwali, an important Hindu festival, is celebrated on a grand scale in the neighbouring country of Nepal. Nepal celebrates Deepavali by the name of Tihar. This festival is celebrated for five days and each day has its own meaning. Common traditions among neighbouring nations include decorating the house, worshipping Lakshmi (goddess of wealth and prosperity), lighting diya and exchanging gifts. Of the five days, one day is called Kokur Tihar, which honours dogs and their loyalty to humans, and the other day is dedicated to cows. The best part of going to Nepal is that you do not need a visa to enter the country. However, you still need to buy travel insurance against the various kinds of risks you might face on your journey.

United States of America

Indians, who make up the second largest immigrant group in the United States, make sure that Diwali outside India is just as special as the festivities at home. Their celebrations include wearing traditional clothes and decorating homes with rangoli and diyas, praying at Hindu temples in America, gathering for cultural events and distributing Diwali sweets to each other. Times Square is also famous for hosting spectacular events celebrating the Festival of Lights. Attending Diwali celebrations in the US can make you feel right at home, even if you are miles away. Get your ticket, fly to America, and experience it for yourself.