Synq.Fit launches stationary exercise bike

New Delhi, December 20, 2020

Synq.Fit, a new age connected fitness company, has launched a stationary exercise bike for those confined to their homes following the COVID-19 pandemic to keep themselves fit and healthy.

The bike has a large interactive, full HD touchscreen display along with Bluetooth and wi-fi connectivity. It also comes with an on-demand video library of fitness routines and the company will be conducting live sessions every day, the company said in a press release.

It features zero noise belt drive and multilevel magnetic resistance that enables the user to make accurate adjustments to the resistance levels. The multipoint adjustment system allows individual users to change the position of the handlebar, the seat and even the screen. Thus, all the family members will be able to use it.

The Synq.Fit bike comes with a 3-month free subscription to interactive, trainer-led live workouts and archived workouts for up to 4 people in a family/ household. With live sessions every day, it converts the living room of its users into an energetic fitness studio.

"In the last few years, work from home has gained momentum in India, but this nature of work has also blurred the lines between personal and professional lives. While work from home is fabulous for work-life balance, it can lead to many fitness issues in individuals. I believe that technology has an answer for this situation," said Pratik Sud, Co-Founder, Synq.Fit.

Synq.Fit is the brainchild of three serial entrepreneurs, Pratik Sud, Rajat Sahni and Sameer Joshi. Sud is the founder of Synq.Work a co-working firm and incubator. An alumnus of The University of Houston, he has previously founded two technology solutions - Doctor On Call and QuickDoc to help people find proper care. Sahni has founded two market research companies, namely, HBG knowledge services and TIP Knowledge services. An alumnus of IMT Ghaziabad, Joshi is the Founder and CEO at TIP Knowledge Services.

