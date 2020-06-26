Sharjah to see a 50% return of activities in tourism and hospitality sector

Sharjah, June 26, 2020

The Sharjah Government has announced the resumption of the second phase of its recovery efforts, activating different sectors and activities by 50 per cent in the emirate after the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The move is in line with the directives issued by the Sharjah Executive Council and its orders to implement preventive measures designed to help curb the spread of the pandemic.

The Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA) has announced the gradual return of activities within the emirate's tourism and hospitality sector.

The return, which follows the recent re-opening of beaches within hotels, spas and restaurants, will be implemented in stages and will comply with public safety measures already in place such as sterilization operations and precautionary standards.

A press release from SCTDA said that the current phase of recovery is focused on domestic tourism and how to attract UAE citizens and residents as the summer season commences. The move is expected to play a key role in bringing the local tourism sector back to life.

In line with the recovery efforts, the SCTDA has released a manual containing new operating guidelines for hotel establishments in the emirate. The new guidelines and procedures are classified into four sections -- General Precautionary Operating Guidelines, Property - Back of House, Human Capabilities - Hotel Employee, and Hotel Establishment Section.

The measures have been created to help ensure the safety of hotel workers while also maintaining the health and well-being of UAE citizens, residents and visitors and enhancing the security of the community.