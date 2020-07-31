Second edition of online handloom exhibition to be held from August 1-15

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

India has over 10 million weavers and artisans who are severely impacted by the lockdown that caused shutdown of sales and production activities, resulting in a loss of livelihoods.

The second edition of "Go Swadeshi Online",an online exhibition of handloom clothes and artefacts by weavers and artisans from across the country, aims at supporting artisans liquidate their stocks to sustain themselves and to help the sector recover from the impact of Covid-19.

Organised by GoCoop, an online marketplace for weavers and artisans, the 15-day online event will be held from August 1-15 coinciding with National Handloom Day which is observed on August 7.

The event aims at helping artisans, reinstate the pride in hand-spun, hand-woven and handcrafted products, support "vocal for local" and to encourage people to indulge in the rich handloom traditions of India.

The online sale will offer a mix of contemporary and traditional handlooms with collections by weavers from Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.