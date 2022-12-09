Pottery Barn announces global collaboration with Deepika Padukone

New Delhi, December 9, 2022

Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc., the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, announced today a global partnership with Bollywood star and international celebrity, Deepika Padukone.

The actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn’s international expansion.

In partnership with Reliance Brands Limited, a part of Reliance Industries Limited, Pottery Barn recently opened doors in India with its website potterybarn.in followed by the company’s first store in Ambience Vasant Kunj, New Delhi in September.

As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection, a press release from the company said.

“I’ve always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret!” said Deepika Padukone. “I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!”

“We are excited to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer. “Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide—and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes.”

"As a global leader in the home furnishings industry, Pottery Barn is known for sustainability, service and providing quality products that are crafted to last. From helping to restore forests to creating healthier homes, the brand is on a mission to design products that make a difference at home and beyond. To date, the brand offers a range of responsibly made products that are good for people and good for the planet—from Fair Trade Certified™ craftsmanship, recycled materials, responsibly sourced cotton, to wood furniture collections that are FSC-certified (Forest Stewardship Council) supporting forest ecosystems worldwide," the release said.

Pottery Barn also offers customers complimentary Design Crew services comprised of a dedicated team of interior design experts. The Design Crew helps answer style questions and assists customers in bringing their home projects to life via one-on-one design sessions virtually, instore or at home. This service will be offered in its new retail location in Delhi.

