Nita Ambani launches ‘Her Circle’ – a digital platform for women

Mumbai, March 7, 2021

Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Mukesh Ambani today announced Her Circle, a first-of-its-kind digital networking platform for women, on International Women's Day.

The new initiative synergises women’s power with the power of the digital revolution and aims to accelerate women’s empowerment and strengthen the bonds of sisterhood globally by providing them "a joyful and safe space for interaction, engagement, collaboration, and mutual support", a press release from the Foundation said.

"Her Circle is envisioned to be a worldwide digital collective of women — beginning with Indian women but open to participation of women from all over the globe. It is an all-encompassing content, social media and goal fulfilment community that caters to the rapidly rising aspirations, ambitions, dreams and competencies of women of all social backgrounds," the release said.

“When women lean on women, incredible things happen! I should know. All my life I have been surrounded by strong women from whom I have learnt compassion, resilience, and positivity; and in return I have strived to pass on my learnings to others. As a daughter who grew up in a family of 11 girls, I was taught to believe in myself," Ms Ambani said.

"From my daughter Isha, I have received unconditional love and confidence to continue to follow my dreams. From my daughter-in-law Shloka, I have learnt empathy and patience. Whether it is the women from Reliance Foundation or the national and international women leaders that I have worked with, our shared experiences show me that in the end our struggles and triumphs resonate with each other.

“I am delighted that we can create such a circle of support and solidarity for millions of women through HerCircle.in, a digital platform that invites every woman to join and make her own. With the Digital Revolution enabling 24x7 global networking and collaboration, Her Circle welcomes ideas and initiatives of women from all cultures, communities and countries. We make sisterhood and equality our touchpoints on this platform," she said.