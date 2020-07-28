New Fashion Categories That Have Emerged During Lockdown

New Delhi, July 28, 2020

It won’t be wrong if we say that the trends we thought would make this season have changed dramatically. No one could have predicted the global pandemic which has changed the outlook of industries and economies all around the world.

But on the brighter side some new trends have emerged in the world of fashion which no one could have imagined. The new fashion trends are, moreover, interesting. They are changing the way people are dressing and will dress in the near future.

Some of the new trends and categories that are being noticed are given below:

Active Wears ruling the fashion industry

The lockdown has locked everyone inside their homes; with nothing to do other than eat, sleep and repeat. People have no option other than to sit at home. Therefore, people are now working out at home since they cannot step out to stay fit. Thus, active wear has gained a lot of popularity in the past two months. The sale of active wear has gone up noticeably.

The lockdown has already reduced our average step-count by 50% as no one is getting out for doing any daily chores. So, it has become vital to exercise for your physical and mental health. Myntra has a vast collection of Active wear and their products are fashionable and comfortable.

A more casual approach to fashion

Though it is hard to say whether or not people will follow the current trend after the lockdown, it will be difficult to take a U-turn once all of this is over. Experts are predicting fashion to remain relaxed. With the current situation, people are wearing more comfortable clothes than ever.

Casual is the new outerwear. It is believed that once the lockdown is lifted people will find excuses to dress up. Casual clothes do not only make you feel comfortable but are economical as well.

So, casual wear has now become one of the most commonly worn categories which includes t-shirts, pajamas, hoodies and sweats. They are available at affordable prices on a number of websites.

Premium Loungewear brands in demand

Much before the pandemic took over, Loungewear and Sleepwear had gained acceptance as outerwear. In the name of newness, customers are looking for something that is comfortable and fashionable at the same time, something that can be worn to do different chores while you are stuck in the lockdown. People are looking for clothes that are comfortable and functional with a pinch of newness in them.

Apparently, the demand for baggy pants, loose T- shirts and tracksuits has gone up. These Loungewear and Sleepwear can be purchased from a number of websites like Flipkart with exciting offers and discount prices.

Health Care is more in demand than cosmetics

Since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, major perfume, makeup and grooming brands are already manufacturing hand washes, hand sanitizers and other personal care products. Companies are now manufacturing as per the need of the hour. People are not buying cosmetics and hence the companies and retailers have shifted their focus towards personal and health care products.

So, in the meantime it can be expected that companies and brands may launch some more products like that. This will include new formulations for deodorants, talcum powders, soaps and shampoos with anti-bacterial properties. Presently, people are preferring products that are organic over those that are not. So, it is one of the major changes in the fashion category. You can visit a number of websites to purchase health care products like Nykaa and Purplle to buy these products.

Lives of people in the lockdown have changed drastically and their needs are changing accordingly. The current health pandemic is a major influence on fashion. The fashion is expected to change even more in the coming time, while companies and people are still trying to cope with the current changes.

Though these changes have come uninvited; there are still a lot of things that can be taken positively. The coming times will introduce more such trends that will be marked as necessity rather than a compulsion.

