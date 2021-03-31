Maldivian to commence direct flights from Maafaru to Mumbai

Mumbai, March 31, 2021

Maldivian, the national carrier of the Maldives, owned and operated by Island Aviation Services Limited (IAS), will commence direct flights from Maafaru to Mumbai in April 2021.

Currently the flag carrier of Maldives operates three flights from Male to Trivandrum, two flights from Male to Cochin and four flights from Male to Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The new route from Maafaru to Mumbai will be on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, a press release from the state-owned Maldives Marketing & PR Corporation (MMPRC) said.

Maafaru International Airport, located in Noonu atoll, was opened in 2019 and is also managed by Island Aviation Services Limited (IAS).

With three weekly direct flights from Maafaru, another international hub of the largest source market will be connected to the North Maldives from India.

"Cocooned by some of the most sought-after luxury resorts in the destination, along with a large number of guest houses, the region is home to over 10,000 tourist beds spread across four atolls making this new route a highly lucrative leisure market," the release said.

"Maldivian recognizes the inextricable connection between tourism and aviation, and, as the country's flag carrier, it has set its sights on expanding its wings even further to benefit not only tourism in the north of the country, but also the economy of the entire country as a whole. So far this year, the Maldives has welcomed over 50,000 Indian tourists," it said.

The airline has been providing air transportation between Velana International airport in the Maldives and the domestic airports in the country, increasing frequencies to cater for the domestic demand every year and in turn increasing its fleet.

In 2008, Maldivian expanded its operations beyond Maldives to Trivandrum, India and, since the addition of Airbuses into its fleet, Maldivian has added Chennai and Cochin in India and Dhaka, Bangladesh to its network.

Maldivian began operations to Chennai and Dhaka in 2012 with their full service airline, an A320 with a configuration of 14 business class seats and 138 economy class seats. Since then the airline has acquired another A321 with a configuration of six business class seats and 194 economy class seats.

NNN