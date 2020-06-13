Madhya Pradesh reopens hotels and resorts at its tourist destinations

She said the Tourism Development Corporation had followed all the health protection, safety and hygiene guidelines. "We have sanitized and fumigated our premises. We are ensuring all hygiene and social-distancing norms and SOP issued by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India," she said.

According to the release, the first segment of travellers it was looking to attrack are people from within Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring states.

"Madhya Pradesh is surrounded by five states and it is very easy to travel by car from neighbouring states to our State. We also have a very good road network which connects major tourist destinations in the state. To begin with, people will start taking small / weekend tours with 3 / 4 days itinerary and for them, our state could be the choicest tourism destination having several interesting tourism attractions," it said.

The release said Madhya Pradesh offered an assortment of attractions for travellers. It has a forest cover of about 77,700 sq km, about a quarter of its total land area, filled with Sal trees and bamboo.

It has several wildlife hotspots, including 11 National Parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries such as Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Chambal Ghadiyal Sanctuary.

UNESCO World Heritage sites at Khajuraho, Bhimbetka and Sanchi are also located in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has regained the tag of being the "Tiger State" of the country by having the maximum tiger count at 526 in its dense forests.

Madhya Pradesh is not home to two Jyotirlingas at Mahakaleshwar and Omkareshwar. Burhanpur, Bhopal, Gwalior and Mandu are some of the beautiful architectural sites, whereas lndrasagar, Gandhi sagar, Tawa and Bargi are spellbinding water bodies.

Cultural events like Khajuraho Dance Festival, Mandu Festival, Orchha Cultural Festival, Tansen Festival are some of the annual tourism promotional festivals to attract tourists from all walks of life.