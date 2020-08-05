Madhya Pradesh flaunts its enthralling wildlife in monsoon season

Bhopal, August 6, 2020

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has launched a #BufferMeinSafar campaign aimed at attracting more tourists to the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

A press release from MPTB said the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, which hold great fascination for tourists, are ready to host travellers with all the safety guidelines stipulated by the authorities in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the monsoon months from July to September, the core area of the forests are closed but the buffer areas of the forest remains open for exploration. The #BufferMeinSafar campaign highlights the fact that the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Madhya Pradesh will offer activities in the buffer areas, including wildlife safaris, bird-watching and so on.

Besides the thrill of spotting various species in the buffer zones, the different hues of green cover is a feast for the eyes, the release said.