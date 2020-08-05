Madhya Pradesh flaunts its enthralling wildlife in monsoon season

- Home
Bhopal, August 6, 2020
The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) has launched a #BufferMeinSafar campaign aimed at attracting more tourists to the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in the state.
A press release from MPTB said the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries, which hold great fascination for tourists, are ready to host travellers with all the safety guidelines stipulated by the authorities in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
During the monsoon months from July to September, the core area of the forests are closed but the buffer areas of the forest remains open for exploration. The #BufferMeinSafar campaign highlights the fact that the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries of Madhya Pradesh will offer activities in the buffer areas, including wildlife safaris, bird-watching and so on.
Besides the thrill of spotting various species in the buffer zones, the different hues of green cover is a feast for the eyes, the release said.
"MP Tourism looks forward to boosting the morale and bringing back the confidence of the tourism sector by offering tour packages to the tourists that are specially designed keeping in mind safe travel, stay, and excursion.
In order to facilitate smooth travel, the board has come up with short road itineraries mainly for 2 -3 nights from the neighbouring states with all safety measures that are required at the destination.
Madhya Pradesh has numerous wildlife destinations with six tiger reserves -- Bandhavgarh, Kanha, Pench, Panna, Satpura and Sanjay Dubri, 11 national parks and 24 wildlife sanctuaries such as Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary and Chambal Ghadiyal Sanctuary.
Madhya Pradesh has regained the tag of being “The Tiger State of the Country” by having maximum tiger count (526) in the state.
