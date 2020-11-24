Key differences between internal and external paints

Bengaluru, November 24, 2020

Different types of paint have different properties and are meant for different purposes. The paints are formulated according to their different protective abilities. If you are looking to paint your house, it is important to choose the right kind of paint for both interior and exterior walls. And knowing the difference between the two will help you in making the right choice.

Let us get into depth about the paint formulations, the differences between internal and external paints, and their appropriate usage.

Basics about paints

The basic ingredients of all paints are the same: resin, solvent, pigments, and additives.

A solvent is what causes the wetness of the paint. After application, as the paint dries, the solvent evaporates. Typically the solvent used in latex paint is water and in oil-based paint are mineral spirits. While outdoors and exterior walls may be painted using both water-based and oil-based paints, interior walls are generally not painted using oil-based paint because of their odor and difficulty to clean up.

Once the solvent evaporates, what is left behind are pigments, resins, and additives. The pigment is the color of the paint. Some pigments may fade faster than others and may be used for the exterior, interior, and wall design painting accordingly. This color pigment is bound to the surfaces by the resin. Resins can be made of silicone, acrylic, or epoxy. Different properties of paint are given by additives, such as prevention of fading, stopping mildew, resisting staining and tanning, easier application, and making it easier to clean.

Difference between interior and exterior paints

The choice of resin is the primary difference between interior wall paint and exterior wall paint.

Exterior paints should survive the external factors like all kinds of weather and temperature changes and exposure to moisture, UV rays, salty sea breezes, and more. They should be tough to resist chipping, peeling, and fading. Exterior paints contain additives that help in preventing fading, staining, and stopping mildew. Exterior paints also tend to contain flexible resins that keep the walls and paint looking good even when the underneath surface contracts and expands.

Interior paints are more delicate comparatively. The temperature and external weather factors are not a problem with interior wall paints. However, the interior wall is more prone to scrubbing and cleaning. The interior paint resins are more rigid to cut down smearing and scuffing. One may also use paints in a glossy finish for the interior surface as they resist scrubbing better. A great option is the Asian paints tractor emulsion. One can browse through the Asian paints catalog for tractor emulsion price and color options.

Should exterior paint be used in interior walls?

Even though exterior paint tends to stand up to more abuse, it should not be used on interior walls.

Exterior paints are more prone to scratches and scuffing. They also release more VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) during curing and even after curing is done. This makes these paints less healthy for indoor usage. Additionally, the fungicides and mildewcides in exterior wall paints can also have odor on humid days and can even trigger allergies.

There are different paint formulations used in different kinds of paints. Using the right paint for your purpose is important for the best results!

