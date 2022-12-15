Reverse Your Prediabetes With These Effective 5 Lifestyle Changes

4. Reduce the intake of food with a high glycemic index (GI): Studies show that high-carbohydrate foods have been linked to increased insulin resistance, slowed metabolism, and weight gain. It’s good practice to stick to food items that have a lower glycemic index to improve insulin sensitivity. Food with low GI includes vegetables that are non-starchy like carrots, sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, cucumber, and green leafy veggies like spinach, and lettuce. Seafood like fish, crab, shrimp, and legumes like lentils, peas, and soybeans are very low in carbs and are a rich source of proteins and healthy fats. You can also include nuts and seeds for added nourishment. A word of caution here, nuts like cashew, almonds, or even walnuts are calorie dense, so stay mindful to have these in restricted quantities.

5. Avoid alcohol and aerated drinks: Aerated drinks, canned juices, smoothies, milkshakes, alcohol, and mocktails are laden with sugar and are a source of empty calories. These have no nutrients and only will worsen your condition. Replace these with other refreshing drinks like salted fresh lime soda, and coconut water. Drink plenty of water as it has no carbohydrates, no fat, and no calories at all!

It might seem obvious, but you must fix an appointment with a doctor to discuss your prediabetic condition and take their expert advice on managing the symptoms.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

NNN