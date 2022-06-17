Learn About The Diabetes Symptoms In Women Today!

Mumbai, June 17, 2022

Diabetes is a category of metabolic illnesses in which a person's blood sugar levels are elevated due to insulin processing or production issues. Diabetes can affect people of all ages due to genetics and hormone levels. A study conducted by the Annals of Internal Medicine states that between 1971 to 2000, the death rate of women with diabetes doubled. There are several diabetes symptoms in women depending on their health, hormonal balance, and genetic reasons. Let's look into the symptoms and causes of diabetes in women.

Symptoms of Diabetes in Women

Some symptoms of diabetes are specific to women. Understanding these diabetes symptoms in women will aid in the early detection of diabetes and treatment.

Vaginal yeast infections:

An overgrowth of yeast Candida fungus can cause vaginal yeast infections and vaginal thrush. Women who have diabetes are particularly susceptible to these infections.

Symptoms of an infection in the vaginal region include:

● Soreness

● Painful vaginal discharge during sex

High blood glucose levels trigger fungus growth.

Urinary infection:

When pathogens enter the urinary tract, infections develop. These infections may cause:

● Burning sensation during urination

● Bloody or hazy urine

If these symptoms aren't managed, a kidney infection may develop. UTIs are frequent in women with diabetes, owing to the impaired immune system caused by hyperglycemia.

Sexual dysfunction in women:

Diabetes can cause tingling and numbness in several body regions, including hands, feet, and legs. This illness can also alter vaginal feeling and reduce a woman's sex drive.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS):

When a woman generates more male hormones than female hormones, she is predisposed to PCOS. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) symptoms include period irregularities, weight gain, acne, depression, and infertility. PCOS can also induce insulin resistance, which leads to high blood sugar levels and an increased risk of diabetes.

Gestational diabetes

Gestational diabetes is distinct from type 1 and type 2 diabetes in that it affects only pregnant women. Nearly 10% of pregnancies result in gestational diabetes. Pregnancy hormones interfere with the way insulin operates. The body responds by producing more of it. However, this amount of insulin is insufficient for some women, and they develop gestational diabetes. Gestational diabetes is more common later in pregnancy. It usually gets resolved after pregnancy in the majority of women. You are at risk of Type 2 if you've experienced gestational diabetes. Every few years, your doctor may recommend diabetes and prediabetes testing.

Pregnancy with diabetes

Some women with diabetes question if pregnancy is safe. Yes, it is. Even if you have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, you can still have a safe pregnancy. However, managing your disease before and during pregnancy is critical to avoid difficulties.

How to Manage Diabetes Symptoms in Women?

Treating diabetes in women can be challenging as they undergo hormonal changes at all stages of life. However, diabetes symptoms in women can be managed by,

● Eating healthy food with a low glycemic index and limiting consumption of carbohydrates.

● Take insulin and medicines as recommended by the doctor.

● Exercise regularly.

● Keep track of your blood sugar levels.

Type 1 diabetes, also known as insulin-dependent diabetes or juvenile diabetes, is a chronic illness where the pancreas produces some or no insulin. Insulin is a hormone that allows sugar into cells for energy production. It can be controlled by metformin (Glucophage) and insulin treatment that lowers blood sugar levels in persons with type 1 diabetes.

Natural Remedies for Diabetes Symptoms in Women

● Tulsi: It is packed with oils and antioxidants that help lower blood sugar levels. Have tbsp of tulsi extracts in the morning or mix it with a glass of water and drink it.

● Green Tea: It is also rich in antioxidants that help regulate blood sugar levels. Green tea can be a healthier alternative to tea and coffee.

● Amla: It promotes the healthy functioning of the pancreas, regulating blood sugar. You can consume amla in dried form or mix two tbsp of amla juice with water and drink it.

● Fenugreek seeds: These are packed with fibre, which helps maintain optimal blood sugar levels. You can soak fenugreek seeds overnight and have them in the morning.

Conclusion

Diabetes has no known cure. You can only manage your symptoms once you've been diagnosed. According to the study, type 1 diabetes patients had a shorter life expectancy than the general population. Medications, lifestyle changes, and complementary and alternative medicine can help control symptoms and improve overall health. Even if you think a treatment is safe, talk to your doctor before starting it.

( Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

NNN