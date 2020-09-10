In person, at the first real-life event since COVID-19

London, September 10, 2020

It isn’t just the constant temperature checks, hand sanitiser stations and sea of masked faces. There is something extremely surreal about attending a real-life conference in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SciDev.Net was one of the few international publications to attend the EuroScience Open Forum in Trieste, Italy, from 1 to 6 September. This was — to our knowledge — the first international conference to hold an in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic.

The conference, which looks at the intersection between science and society in Europe and beyond, has been held in a different European city since it launched in Stockholm back in 2004.

The event was run in a hybrid format, with the majority of sessions either online, or featuring a mix of online and in-person speakers. It was a bold move by organisers EuroScience, and one that paid off.

“We have people here who are researchers, teachers, science journalists, science communicators, science policymakers, interested citizens,” EuroScience president Michael Matlosz told me.

“What we want is to take advantage of that opportunity to have just unlikely encounters between people.”