Here’s how to secure your future with Ayushman Bharat Health Account

Features Of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Knowing what is covered under ABDM is important to reap the mission's complete benefits. Here are the key features of ABDM:

A unified healthcare depot- ABDM is a platform for verified hospitals, clinics, doctors, pharmacies, etc., so that people can find trustable professionals easily and compare the best services. It will help to clear out the fake professionals operating in the field.

Telemedicine- For people living in remote areas, healthcare is not easily accessible. Telemedicine is at the rescue to provide quality healthcare consultation to such people. This step will make healthcare accessible to all, irrespective of their location.

Electronic medical records- The creation of an Ayushman Bharat digital account will enable you to store all your medical data safely on a digital platform. Suppose you need help finding all your medical files before a checkup. In that case, this feature is beneficial for you, as it can provide all medical documents on a single platform in a paperless manner.

Privacy- As all records are digitised, the chances of tampering are less, and digital records are highly protected so that no one can misuse them. Only when the user permits data exchange can other stakeholders access it. Everything is password protected, and you decide whom to share your medical data with. This feature makes this platform a secure option for people to receive health facilities.

Quality facilities- As everything is recorded on the platform, the doctor can assess the patient's condition effectively by studying their medical history and providing the ideal treatment required by the patient. Additionally, these facilities are now provided at affordable rates as everything is disclosed digitally.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

NNN