Here’s how to secure your future with Ayushman Bharat Health Account
Mumbai, December 18, 2022
Recently, the healthcare sector of our country has undergone several changes. How people viewed their health in the past versus how they view it now has drastically changed, probably due to the awareness created throughout the pandemic times. The public is now being updated with their healthcare, and the government is doing its level best to improve the quality of healthcare services provided in the country.
The government of India launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Mission, which has been changing healthcare in every aspect possible. The aim is to create universal health coverage to make healthcare accessible and affordable for every citizen. Having an Ayushman Bharat Health Id under this mission can provide you with tremendous benefits, including timely and affordable healthcare services.
What is an Abha Number?
The creation of a health id requires a 14-digit Abha number. It is a unique number provided to you which identifies you as a participant in the digital ecosystem. Healthcare providers across the country will accept this number to assess various aspects of your health. With this number, you can also access your medical data at the convenience of a click.
Once you get your health id created, you can link all your documents, like health insurance to your Abha number. Added to that, you no longer have to spend hours registering yourself for facilities across the country, and you can easily access all your medical data, including test results, scans, prescriptions, appointments, etc.
What is the Abha Address?
Once you are done with your Abha registration, you can avail of your Abha address. This address is a unique identifier (username) that enables you to share and access your medical records digitally. Being able to store all your medical data in one place in a paperless manner has tremendous benefits. Moreover, these records are protected and cannot be tampered with. Without your consent, no one can access your medical data.
To be able to sign up for your Abha address, you need your Abha number. To smoothly share your medical data, your Abha number and Abha address must be linked.
Features Of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
Knowing what is covered under ABDM is important to reap the mission's complete benefits. Here are the key features of ABDM:
A unified healthcare depot- ABDM is a platform for verified hospitals, clinics, doctors, pharmacies, etc., so that people can find trustable professionals easily and compare the best services. It will help to clear out the fake professionals operating in the field.
Telemedicine- For people living in remote areas, healthcare is not easily accessible. Telemedicine is at the rescue to provide quality healthcare consultation to such people. This step will make healthcare accessible to all, irrespective of their location.
Electronic medical records- The creation of an Ayushman Bharat digital account will enable you to store all your medical data safely on a digital platform. Suppose you need help finding all your medical files before a checkup. In that case, this feature is beneficial for you, as it can provide all medical documents on a single platform in a paperless manner.
Privacy- As all records are digitised, the chances of tampering are less, and digital records are highly protected so that no one can misuse them. Only when the user permits data exchange can other stakeholders access it. Everything is password protected, and you decide whom to share your medical data with. This feature makes this platform a secure option for people to receive health facilities.
Quality facilities- As everything is recorded on the platform, the doctor can assess the patient's condition effectively by studying their medical history and providing the ideal treatment required by the patient. Additionally, these facilities are now provided at affordable rates as everything is disclosed digitally.
