Indian Accent to open soon at Jio World Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, April 29, 2022

Indian Accent, India's most awarded restaurant, will open its doors to Mumbaikars soon.

EHV, the company that operates Indian Accent, has signed an agreement with Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to open the restaurant by the end of the year. It will be housed in a space overlooking the fountains at Dhirubhai Ambani Square at Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

The kitchen at Indian Accent Mumbai will be led by Executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, who has been the Executive Chef at Indian Accent in New Delhi since its inception under the direction of Chef Manish Mehrotra, who created the Indian Accent menu and has been promoted to Culinary Director.

Rijul Gulati will be the Head Chef, and the bar programme will be led by Varun Sharma, who runs the award-winning bar at EHV's other restaurant, Comorin. The General Manager of Indian Accent has yet to be named and will report to the Operations Director, Nitin Mathur.

Restaurateur Rohit Khattar, Chairman, EHV said, "For many years we have explored locations in Mumbai for Indian Accent and our search has ended at the spectacular Jio World Centre, the new epicentre of Mumbai. Indian Accent has a very loyal clientele of discerning guests from Mumbai. So we are particularly thrilled to be able to bring the Indian Accent experience to this vibrant city and look forward to it embracing us as warmly as New Delhi and New York have."

Russell Sage Studio, based in London, designed the restaurant's interiors in collaboration with EHV's Design Director Rohini Kapur. The local architects were Incubis Consultants, and the project was overseen by EHV's Director Development Vikas Bhasin.

Indian Accent, Mumbai will seat 80 people, with two private dining rooms designed in the style of Mumbai's Art Deco movement.

This follows the announcement of EHV's upcoming New York restaurant, Koloman, helmed by Chef Markus Glocker, as well as a collaboration with Chef David Thompson for Thai restaurants in India.

IANS