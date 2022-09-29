Reliance Retail launches its premium fashion and lifestyle store Azorte

Bengaluru, September 29, 2022

Reliance Retail, India's largest retailer, today launched a premium fashion and lifestyle store brand, Azorte, which the company said would transform the way Indians shop for premium international and contemporary Indian fashion merchandise.

"Azorte will house the best of global trends and contemporary Indian fashion with an original take on style ranging from western and Indian wear to footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more," a press release from the company.

The release said that the new store format, designed with fashion-forward consumers in mind, includes several tech-enabled interventions such as smart trial rooms, fashion discovery stations, endless aisles and self-checkout kiosks that would make shopping more enjoyable.

Akhilesh Prasad, CEO, Fashion and Lifestyle – Reliance Retail said, “The mid-premium fashion segment is one of fastest growing consumer segments as millennials and the Gen-Z are increasingly demanding the latest of international and contemporary Indian fashion. Azorte offers wardrobe must-haves for the fashion forward customers of new India. The store has best-in-class tech interventions that will enhance the customer journey leading to superior shopping experience.”

Rakesh Jallipally, VP & Business Head, Azorte, said, “Azorte is India’s first fashion NeoStore that offers high-street fashion with on-trend styles and classics reinvented. Shoppers can future-proof their wardrobe. They can express their authentic and uncompromising take on style with the best of western wear, Indian wear, kids wear, footwear, fashion accessories, home, beauty and more.”

Azorte, a house of brands with a curated collection, is the latest addition to Reliance Retail’s fashion and lifestyle portfolio that has adopted a multi-format approach to cater to all consumer segments.

"The elegantly designed stores will house both own and co-created lines. Shoppers will be delighted to discover the human touch with in-store fashion consultants to enhance product discovery and research," the release said.

With an area of around 18,000 square feet, the first Azorte store opened its doors at 1 MG-Lido Mall, MG Road, Bengaluru. The company plans to ramp up the store presence across key markets over the coming months.

Reliance Retail Limited is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, the holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL (Reliance Industries Limited) group.

