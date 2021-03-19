Latest Designer Kurti Designs For Every Occasion

Mumbai, March 19, 2021

Dressing up in traditional clothes does not have to be tricky at all. You can don a kurti and easily pair it with any bottoms you own like leggings, palazzos, floor-length skirts, jeans or jeggings. That’s it, you’ll be good to go for any festive event around the corner or even a regular day to work. You can pull off latest kurti designs at celebratory parties, festivals, auspicious occasions and as office formal wear. This makes having kurtis in your sartorial wardrobe more essential.

So, let’s dive into a list of the latest kurti design that you can wear for any occasion to help you make the best buy.

1. Tail Kurti

Short from the front and subsequently getting longer from the back, this is how the hem of a tail kurti looks like. It gives an illusion of a short top from the front yet flows perfectly at the back. You can style a tail style kurti with palazzo pants or straight pants with a pair of pointed heels. To add more flair to your outfit you can pair it with an ethnic long skirt. As this style has a modern touch to it, you can wear it for a wedding cocktail party and carry a fancy clutch to complete the look.

2. Anarkali Kurti

This regal heritage passed on by the Mughals always remains in fashion. It is because of the grandeur that Anarkalis bring to your ethnic look. A long flared kurti with pleats is paired with fitting bottoms to create a rich traditional ensemble. These are available in various fabrics, patterns and colours. You can choose one according to your occasion. Go for a heavily worked set for marriage functions or festival poojas. Select a light worked piece to wear at office parties of engagements. Pair your Anarkali kurtis with jhumkas and high heels. Carry a box clutch to look stunning throughout.

3. Dhoti Style Kurti

As the name suggests, the design of this kurti is similar to the traditional style of draping by men also called dhoti. The kurti has a unique draping style that resembles a dhoti. You can pair your dhoti style kurtis with skinny leggings to highlight the design. Finish off your look with contemporary jewellery to create a fusion look for Holi parties or family get-togethers.

4. Angrakha Kurti

Usually worn by the musicians of the royal court, the Angrakha kurti was worn like a jacket with two flaps tied together with the help of dori. In today’s times, it has been modernised and has beautiful patterns. The dori usually has latkans, pom poms or tassels at their end. For glamourous wedding nights, you can don an Angrakha kurti and pair it with flared palazzos. Style your look with drop earrings, hair accessories and slingback heels.

5. Floor Length Kurti

Grazing the floor with its long length is the floor-length kurti that’ll help you stay comfortable as well as make a style statement. There are ample patterns you can choose from, that is a kurti with long sleeves or short, scooping or round neckline and much more. Style your piece with minimal jewellery, slingback and wedges. Wear this extravagant choice at reception parties or housewarming functions.

6. Indo-Western Kurti

How about a fusion of Indian theme with a touch of modern silhouettes? That’s what an Indo-western kurti is, an amalgamation of traditional designs and western looks. This eccentric taste goes well with evening events like ring ceremony parties or sangeet functions. You can pair your kurti with chockers, oxidised jewellery and more to keep it contemporary and yet checking all the boxes on the traditional list.

7. Cape Kurti

Designed with a cape that comes in various designs, a cape kurti is for that perfect layered look. The cape either comes attached or as a separate accessory paired with a kurti that also comes in a wide range of patterns. You can go for a short deign or long as per your suitability. This piece is most suitable to wear for special occasions like cocktail parties or a marriage ceremony of a closed one. Style your outfit with minimal accessories and high heels to get an astounding festive look.

Similar to the ones listed above, kaftan kurtis, double-layered kurtis, asymmetrical kurtis, A-Line kurtis, shirt kurtis, long kurtis and many more add to the trending list of available designs. Choose your kurtis as per your taste and portray your elegance this festive season.

(Disclaimer: This is branded content. Readers are advised to exercise due diligence and discretion before entering into any correspondence, investment, purchase, business dealings or any other decision on the basis of this content.)

