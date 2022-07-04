Karnataka's Sini Shetty crowned Femina Miss India World 2022

Mumbai, July 4, 2022

Sini Shetty of Karnataka was crowned the Femina Miss India World 2022, Rajasthan's Rubal Shekhawat as First Runner-Up, and Uttar Pradesh's Shinata Chauhan as Second Runner-Up during the glamorous ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre here on Sunday.

Femina Miss India 2022 had launched an extensive scouting drive and subsequent interview rounds before 31 state winners were shortlisted.

These shortlisted finalists arrived in Mumbai and had to go through rigorous training and grooming sessions and were mentored by the best in the industry, to compete for the coveted Femina Miss India World 2022 crown.

Talking about the pageant, Neha Dhupia said: "Each year as the journey of Femina Miss India begins, it brings back all the memories of the priceless experiences I've had with this pageant. It's almost like reliving every moment of my journey with these young glamorous girls who are so full of enthusiasm and capability to take on the world with power and elegance. Certainly, there are challenges with the digital process in the wake of the pandemic, however, I'm confident it will be as exciting and worthwhile irrespective of the layout."

The star-studded evening witnessed performances by Kriti Sanon, Lauren Gottlieb, and Ash Chandler.

The show was hosted by Maniesh Paul.

IANS