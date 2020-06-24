Disneyland Paris announces phased reopening from July 15

- Home
Paris, June 24, 2020
Disneyland Paris today announced a phased reopening of the resort starting with the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village on July 15 after being closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has struck the world.
The reopening is in line with guidance from French government and health authorities in discussion with Union Representatives from the Comité Social et Economique (CSE), a press release from Disneyland said.
Disneyland emphasised that its focus will continue to be on promoting the health and safety of cast members and guests, as guests are welcomed back to its resort.
In addition, and subject to the continued evolution of the situation, Disneyland Paris also announced the scheduled phased reopening of several other Disney Hotels including Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on July 20, Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe on August 3 and the Disneyland Hotel on September 7. Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed during the summer with reopening dates announced at a later time, the release said.
“All of us at Disneyland Paris are excited to be on the path to reopening over the next few weeks,” said Natacha Rafalski, President of Disneyland Paris. “Making magic means even more, as we reflect on the resilience of our cast members and community, the enthusiasm of our guests and fans, and the positive momentum of many reopenings in the tourism industry across Europe. We are looking forward to the return of our cast members and reopening our gates for guests to once again enjoy.”
“We are thrilled to see one of the main tourism destinations in Europe and largest single site employer in France reopen to guests and its employees,” said Sophie Huberson, Executive Director of Le Syndicat National des Espaces de Loisirs, d'Attractions et Culturels (SNELAC). “This is an important milestone for the tourism and leisure industry in France and will be a critical step in our industry’s recovery.” SNELAC is the organization representing theme parks, leisure and cultural areas in France.
Disneyland Paris reassured people that the phased reopening will incorporate deliberate approach to safety, with enhanced health and safety measures implemented for both cast members and guests. This includes limits on attendance and requirement of advanced ticketing and reservations to accommodate controlled guest density that supports government guidance on physical distancing. As a result, some experiences, shows or events will not be available or may be modified upon reopening depending on the evolution of the safety and sanitary measures and recommendations from public authorities. This includes offerings such as Disney Stars on Parade and Disney Illuminations night time spectaculars which will return at a later date.
The Lion King: Rhythms of the Pride Lands and Jungle Book Jive — two top-rated entertainment spectaculars – will return later in the summer. While Character meet and greets will be temporarily unavailable, Characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests. Other experiences such as playgrounds and makeover experiences will remain temporarily unavailable. Additionally, FASTPASS services will be suspended in order to allow for the necessary queue management on attractions. Cast Members and guests ages eleven and older will also be required to wear face coverings while at the resort. More information on specific measures are available on their website.
As Disneyland Paris welcomes guests back to the magic with a limited number of tickets available each day during the initial reopening, a new online reservation system will be available in early July. To ensure admission, guests in possession of or buying non-dated tickets, and Annual Pass holders, will need to register on this new online reservation system to obtain a reservation for park entry prior to their arrival. Guests who already have a dated ticket, do not need to register and reserve a date. Likewise, guests with packages that include park admittance will receive admission for the duration of their stay and do not need to use the new online reservation system.
Tickets and packages are now on sale on the resort’s website, Disneyland Paris call center and official travel partner channels, with a limited number of tickets available each day during the initial reopening phase. Ticket sales will not be available on site. To provide guests with maximum flexibility, new booking conditions are now available to include cancellations and modifications without fees (excluding transport), on stays in the Disney Hotels anytime up to seven days before the arrival date. Specific details and the latest information for guests are available on the Disneyland Paris website.
Fans and guests can continue to experience the magic of Disneyland Paris through their At Home experience of Disneyland Paris, and use #DisneyMagicMoments on social media to share their stories.
