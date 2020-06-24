Disneyland Paris announces phased reopening from July 15

Paris, June 24, 2020

Disneyland Paris today announced a phased reopening of the resort starting with the Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney’s Newport Bay Club Hotel and Disney Village on July 15 after being closed for several weeks because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that has struck the world.

The reopening is in line with guidance from French government and health authorities in discussion with Union Representatives from the Comité Social et Economique (CSE), a press release from Disneyland said.

Disneyland emphasised that its focus will continue to be on promoting the health and safety of cast members and guests, as guests are welcomed back to its resort.

In addition, and subject to the continued evolution of the situation, Disneyland Paris also announced the scheduled phased reopening of several other Disney Hotels including Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne on July 20, Disney’s Hotel Santa Fe on August 3 and the Disneyland Hotel on September 7. Disney’s Sequoia Lodge Hotel and Disney’s Davy Crocket Ranch will remain closed during the summer with reopening dates announced at a later time, the release said.