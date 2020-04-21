Cook it with Jumeirah, create your favourite dish at home

- Home
Dubai, April 21, 2020
For more than two decades, Jumeirah in Dubai has been at the forefront of taking hospitality to new heights.
As people spend their days at home with loved ones, there’s no better time to get in the kitchen and be inspired by the culinary world.
Jumeirah’s culinary team has shared their favourite recipes for people to learn and recreate for their family from the comfort of their own home. From making the perfect ratatouille and a traditional Greek salad to mixing a refreshing mocktail to enjoy as the sun sets, get creative in the kitchen and experience the thrill of learning a new recipe.
Ratatouille with Sunny Side-Up Egg
Chef Francky Semblat | Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
With more than 23 years of experience at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, Chef Francky Semblat himself is one of the world’s most successful chefs. Having worked in Paris, Shanghai and Macau, he now continues his journey in the Middle East with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and Jumeirah Group.
Chef Francky shares his tips on how to recreate this vibrant summer dish: “This dish is perfect to create at home as you can be flexible with the quantities of vegetables and use up whatever you have in your fridge. It’s a lovely summer dish that suits Dubai’s warm weather. Enjoy hot or cold, as a side dish or together with meat or eggs as a main.”
Serves: 2 pax
Ingredients:
· 4 farm eggs
· 3 small eggplant
· 1 medium size onion
· 40 cherry tomatoes
· 3 small zucchinis
· 1 red bell pepper
· 1 yellow bell pepper
· 3 cloves of garlic
· 4 soup spoons of olive oil
· Thyme or basil
· Parsley for garnish
· Salt and black pepper
Method:
Wash all vegetables
Peel the onion and chop into small dice
Chop the cherry tomatoes eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers into small pieces
Peel garlic cloves and cut into fine slices
Roughly chop the parsley
Heat a pan (medium heat), put one spoon of olive oil in, add the onion and season with salt and pepper, let it soften and colour, stir occasionally
In a separate pan (medium heat), add one spoon of oil and sauté the zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and garlic, season with salt and pepper
When the vegetables soften, move the sautéed vegetables on top of the onion, add the tomatoes and a few leaves of thyme/basil, continue to simmer for another 20 minutes
Fry the eggs for 3 minutes (or to cooking preference), sunny side up, season with salt and pepper
Share the ratatouille in 4 plates and top with an egg, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley
Greek Salad
Chef Roberto Rispoli | Shimmers | Jumeirah Mina A’Salam
Originally from Italy, Chef Roberto Rispoli has spent the past 20 years mastering Mediterranean cuisine. Prior to joining Jumeirah Mina A’Salam as Head Chef at the hotel’s chic beachfront restaurant, Shimmers, the talented chef made his mark in some of France, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic’s top Michelin-starred restaurants.
He shares his take on the classic Greek Salad: “A truly traditional Greek Salad with ripe tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, and onions, finished with feta cheese and dakos or croutons.”
Serves: 4 pax
Ingredients:
4 medium juicy tomatoes, preferably organic
1 cucumber, partially peeled
1 green bell pepper, cored
1 medium red onion
A handful of Greek Kalamata olives, pitted
Pinch of salt
4 tbsp quality extra virgin olive oil
1–2 tbsp red vinegar
1 block of Greek feta
½ tbsp quality dried oregano
Dakos or croutons
Method:
Cut the tomatoes into wedges or large chunks (I prefer to slice some and cut the rest in wedges)
Cut the partially peeled cucumber in half length-wise, then cut into thick slices (at least ½ inch in thickness)
Thinly slice the bell pepper into rings
Cut the red onion in half and thinly slice into half moons
Place everything in a large salad dish.
Add a good handful of the pitted kalamata olives
Season very lightly with salt.
Pour the olive oil and red vinegar.
Give everything a very gentle toss to mix
Add the feta crumble.
Sprinkle the dried oregano.
Add 1 tbsp of capers if you wish.
Serve with crusty bread dakos or croutons
Superfood Salad
Chef Louie Mallorca | FIKA | Jumeirah Beach Hotel
Louie Mallorca, Head Chef at Fika, shares a nutrition powerhouse superfood salad that is simple to prepare.
Serves: 1 pax
Ingredients:
A thumb of ginger, finely grated
1 clove garlic, finely minced
2 medium carrots, grated
2/3 cup beetroot, grated
2 kale leaves, chopped (no stalk)
1 stick celery, chopped
½ avocado, sliced
4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
2 tbsp lemon juice
Salt & pepper, to taste
Method:
Make the salad dressing by mixing the olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper
Combine all other ingredients in a bowl
Add the salad dressing and toss to coat all ingredients
Serve
Pan-seared Tiger Prawns with Gremolata
Chef Emanuele Saracino | Jumeirah Emirates Towers
With over 27 years of experience in Culinary Operations as an Executive Chef, Executive Pastry Chef, Chocolatier, and book publisher with an M.O.F, Chef Emanuele Saracino has mastered his skills while working in Michelin star restaurants and currently holds an Executive Chef position at Alta Badia in Jumeirah Emirates Towers.
Full of zesty flavours, this prawn dish is perfect for when you feel like something light and fresh.
Serves: 2 pax
Ingredients (Prawns):
250g fresh prawns
Lemon zest, lime zest, orange zest to taste
1 tsp chopped chives
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Ingredients (Gremolata):
4 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped)
1 lemon
2 garlic cloves (chopped finely)
1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Lemon zest to taste
1 tsp paprika
Method:
Clean the fresh prawns and remove the middle part of the shell, but only keep the head and the tail.
Heat a medium-sized pan over medium heat, add the olive oil then the prawns.
Sauté until the prawns are no longer translucent for 5 minutes.
Remove from the heat then sprinkle the lemon, lime and orange zests and chives over the prawns and season with salt and pepper.
Mix the ingredients of the gremolata together in a bowl, then place on top of the prawns and enjoy.
Green Refresher Mocktail
Falil Jayah | Head Mixologist | Burj Al Arab Jumeirah
Head Mixologist Falil Jayah has been at heart of Burj Al Arab’s beverage scene for many years. Falil plays an influential role in the remarkable and continuous development of the iconic hotel’s mixology offer; from championing creativity at Gold On 27, sourcing premium rare bottles and ingredients for Al Mahara, and curating seasonal drinks menus at restaurants including Scape and Skyview Bar and Restaurant.
He shares a mocktail recipe that can easily be made at home: “This drink is both healthy and refreshing – using ingredients proven to contain antioxidants.”
Serves: 1 pax
Ingredients:
½ glass of crushed ice
8 fresh mint leaves
20ml freshly squeezed lime juice
120ml of freshly brewed green tea, cooled to room temperature
60ml honey
Method:
Fill a tall glass halfway with crushed ice
Add mint leaves and stir to muddle the mint and release flavour
Add lime juice, tea and honey, stir well until mixed and honey dissolves
Serve chilled and enjoy!
Creamy Chicken Salsa Skillet
Chef Ramola Bijendra | Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
A progressive Culinary Chef with over 22 years of experience in luxury hotels and resorts, in-flight catering services and upscale restaurants, Chef Ramola is currently the Head Chef at Jumeirah Creekside Hotel.
This flavoursome meal is gauranteed to become a family favourite.
Serves: 4 pax
Ingredients:
4 medium boneless chicken breasts
1 tsp chili powder
½ tsp cumin powder
¼ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp cooking oil
1½ cup canned salsa
2 cups black beans
½ cup of frozen corn (or canned)
3 tbsp sour cream
½ cup cheddar cheese
A few sprigs of chopped coriander or spring onions
Method:
Pat the chicken dry with a paper towel. Place the chicken on a cutting board and cover it with a piece of plastic wrap. Use a mallet or rolling pin to gently pound the chicken to flatten it to an even thickness (about half an inch thick).
In a bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, garlic powder, and salt and mix thoroughly. Rub the spices over both sides of the chicken to make sure it's evenly coated.
Preheat the oven to 165°C.
Heat oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Once the oil starts sizzling, add the chicken and cook on both sides until golden brown. Remove from the heat, place on a flat tray and put it in the oven for 20-25 minutes until the chicken is well cooked.
While the chicken is cooking, rinse and strain the black beans then chop the cilantro, spring onions or coriander.
In a pan over low heat, pour the salsa, add the black beans and corn. Add the sour cream and mix until the mixture is slightly warm. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Remove the chicken from the oven, place on a clean cutting board and cut into strips. Add the chicken strips to the salsa mixture and garnish with crumbled cheddar cheese and coriander or spring onions and serve alongside fries if desired.
Mango Sago Pudding (Vegan & gluten-free dessert)
Chef Yakoob Pasha | Jumeirah Creekside Hotel
This quick and easy vegan, gluten-free dessert features fresh flavours of mango combined with chewy tapioca pearls.
Serves: 4 pax
Ingredients:
45g small tapioca pearls
2 ripe mangoes, diced
160ml unsweetened almond milk
80ml coconut cream, plus extra for topping if desired
A pinch of salt
½ tsp pure vanilla extract
1 tbsp maple syrup, or to taste
Method:
In a small saucepan, bring 2 cups of water to a boil. Add the tapioca pearls and boil for 5 minutes. Then cover with a lid, turn off the heat, and allow it to sit for 20 to 30 minutes, or until all the pearls are completely clear. Drain using a strainer with very small holes, rinse with cold water, and refrigerate until needed.
In a blender or small food processor, blend ½ cup mango, almond milk, coconut cream, salt, vanilla, and maple syrup together until smooth.
Combine the mango mixture, cooked tapioca pearls, and remaining diced mango together using a spatula or spoon. Chill in the refrigerator before serving until the pudding has set.
