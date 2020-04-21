Cook it with Jumeirah, create your favourite dish at home

Ratatouille with Sunny Side-Up Egg

Chef Francky Semblat | Burj Al Arab Jumeirah

With more than 23 years of experience at some of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, Chef Francky Semblat himself is one of the world’s most successful chefs. Having worked in Paris, Shanghai and Macau, he now continues his journey in the Middle East with Burj Al Arab Jumeirah and Jumeirah Group.

Chef Francky shares his tips on how to recreate this vibrant summer dish: “This dish is perfect to create at home as you can be flexible with the quantities of vegetables and use up whatever you have in your fridge. It’s a lovely summer dish that suits Dubai’s warm weather. Enjoy hot or cold, as a side dish or together with meat or eggs as a main.”

Serves: 2 pax

Ingredients:

· 4 farm eggs

· 3 small eggplant

· 1 medium size onion

· 40 cherry tomatoes

· 3 small zucchinis

· 1 red bell pepper

· 1 yellow bell pepper

· 3 cloves of garlic

· 4 soup spoons of olive oil

· Thyme or basil

· Parsley for garnish

· Salt and black pepper

Method:

Wash all vegetables

Peel the onion and chop into small dice

Chop the cherry tomatoes eggplant, zucchini and bell peppers into small pieces

Peel garlic cloves and cut into fine slices

Roughly chop the parsley

Heat a pan (medium heat), put one spoon of olive oil in, add the onion and season with salt and pepper, let it soften and colour, stir occasionally

In a separate pan (medium heat), add one spoon of oil and sauté the zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant and garlic, season with salt and pepper

When the vegetables soften, move the sautéed vegetables on top of the onion, add the tomatoes and a few leaves of thyme/basil, continue to simmer for another 20 minutes

Fry the eggs for 3 minutes (or to cooking preference), sunny side up, season with salt and pepper

Share the ratatouille in 4 plates and top with an egg, sprinkle with finely chopped parsley