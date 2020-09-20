Contemporary Couture with Amit Aggarwal

New Delhi, September 20, 2020

"As we experience the world through the safety of our homes, the oceans continue to churn, the wind continues to blow and the sky still holds her secrets and celebration from sunrise to twilight. Their freedom and lightness is a promise of new beginnings every moment," says designer Amit Aggarwal as he launched his latest couture collection on Day 2 of the first-ever digital edition of the India Couture Week (ICW) on Saturday.

The self confessed traditionalist has reinvented the wheel, so to speak, when it comes to traditional ensembles.

"We constantly try and evolve the language of modern Indian craftsmanship. I think the pandemic has really got us all thinking about a higher responsibility towards our surroundings and nature. I feel nature has played a very important role in this collection," reveals the designer.