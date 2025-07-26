Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya KR-716 Draw on July 26, 2025

The Kerala State Lottery, a beacon of hope and opportunity for millions, has once again captivated the state with its Karunya KR-716 draw held on Saturday, July 26, 2025. Conducted at the iconic Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the draw commenced at 3:00 PM IST, with results announced live and published officially by 4:30 PM. The Karunya lottery, one of the seven weekly lotteries organized by the Kerala State Lotteries Department, is renowned for its substantial prizes and its role in supporting social welfare initiatives. This article delves into the details of the Karunya KR-716 draw, its prize structure, the process of claiming winnings, and the broader significance of the Kerala Lottery system.

The Karunya KR-716 Draw: Overview

The Karunya KR-716 lottery draw, held every Saturday, is a highly anticipated event for lottery enthusiasts across Kerala. The draw, conducted under the strict supervision of an independent panel of judges, ensures transparency and fairness, maintaining the trust that the Kerala State Lottery has built since its inception in 1967. On July 26, 2025, the atmosphere at Gorky Bhavan was electric as participants eagerly awaited the announcement of the winning numbers. The Karunya lottery, with its ticket price of ₹50 and a unique code “KR,” is accessible to a wide audience, making it a popular choice for those seeking a chance at life-changing prizes.

The first prize for the Karunya KR-716 draw was a staggering ₹1 crore, a sum that promises to transform the life of the lucky winner. The winning ticket number, KC 954960, was sold in an undisclosed district, with the agent’s details to be updated soon. The second prize of ₹25 lakh was claimed by ticket number KJ 409848, while the third prize of ₹10 lakh went to ticket number KJ 741983. Additionally, a consolation prize of ₹5,000 was awarded to tickets in other series matching the first prize number, such as KA 954960, KB 954960, and others. The draw also featured multiple lower-tier prizes, ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹100, ensuring that thousands of participants walked away with rewards.

Prize Structure of Karunya KR-716

The prize structure of the Karunya KR-716 draw is designed to distribute wealth across various tiers, making it an inclusive opportunity for participants. Below is the detailed prize breakdown:

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000 (₹1 crore)

: ₹1,00,00,000 (₹1 crore) 2nd Prize : ₹25,00,000 (₹25 lakh)

: ₹25,00,000 (₹25 lakh) 3rd Prize : ₹10,00,000 (₹10 lakh)

: ₹10,00,000 (₹10 lakh) Consolation Prize : ₹5,000

: ₹5,000 4th Prize : ₹5,000

: ₹5,000 5th Prize : ₹2,000

: ₹2,000 6th Prize : ₹1,000

: ₹1,000 7th Prize : ₹500

: ₹500 8th Prize : ₹200

: ₹200 9th Prize: ₹100

The prize amounts are subject to a 30% tax deduction as mandated by the government, with an additional 10-12% agent commission deducted from the top three prizes. For instance, the first prize winner, after deductions, would receive approximately ₹63 lakh, still a significant sum capable of funding major life goals such as education, home ownership, or business ventures.

How to Check Kerala Lottery Result and Claim Your Prize

To verify if you’re among the lucky winners, the Kerala State Lotteries Department provides multiple accessible formats for checking results. The official results are published in PDF format on websites like keralalotteries.com and keralalotteryresult.net by 5:30 PM daily. Additionally, results are available in responsive text and image formats for easy viewing on mobile devices, desktops, or tablets. The Kerala Lottery Barcode Scanner, a recent innovation by the department, allows participants to verify their tickets’ authenticity quickly.

For those who have won, the prize claim process is straightforward but varies based on the prize amount:

Prizes up to ₹5,000 : These can be claimed at any authorized lottery shop in Kerala. Winners simply present their ticket to the shopkeeper, who verifies it and disburses the prize on the spot.

: These can be claimed at any authorized lottery shop in Kerala. Winners simply present their ticket to the shopkeeper, who verifies it and disburses the prize on the spot. Prizes above ₹5,000: Winners must submit their tickets to a Kerala Lottery District Office or a nationalized bank, along with valid identification (Aadhaar, PAN card, or voter ID), a signed claim application, and two passport-size photographs. The ticket must be undamaged, and claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners are strongly advised to cross-check their ticket numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette, the official authority for resolving disputes. This step ensures protection against fraudulent claims and confirms the legitimacy of the win.

The Legacy of the Kerala State Lottery

The Kerala State Lottery, established in 1967 under the visionary leadership of Shri. P. K. Kunju Sahib, was India’s first government-run lottery program. Initially launched with tickets priced at ₹1 and a first prize of ₹50,000, the lottery has grown exponentially, with bumper draws now offering up to ₹25 crore. The Karunya lottery, named to reflect compassion and welfare, aligns with the department’s mission to generate revenue for social welfare programs while providing financial opportunities to the public.

The lottery system supports thousands of vendors, including women, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities, who rely on ticket sales for their livelihood. The revenue generated, including GST from ticket sales, funds various welfare initiatives, such as healthcare and education programs, benefiting marginalized communities across Kerala. The department’s commitment to transparency is evident in its use of advanced technology, including fluorescent ink for tickets and a monitoring cell to prevent counterfeiting.

The Role of Bumper Lotteries

In addition to the seven weekly lotteries—Samrudhi (Sunday), Bhagyathara (Monday), Sthree Sakthi (Tuesday), Dhanalekshmi (Wednesday), Karunya Plus (Thursday), Suvarna Keralam (Friday), and Karunya (Saturday)—the Kerala State Lottery organizes six bumper lotteries tied to major festivals: Christmas-New Year (January), Summer (March), Vishu (May), Monsoon (July), Thiruvonam (September), and Pooja (November). These bumper draws, such as the recent Monsoon Bumper BR-104 with a ₹10 crore first prize, attract massive participation due to their high-stakes rewards.

The Karunya KR-716 draw, while a weekly event, carries the same spirit of hope and excitement, offering participants a chance to achieve financial stability. The bumper draws amplify this anticipation, with their results often making headlines across the state.

Tips for Responsible Participation

While the Kerala Lottery offers an enticing opportunity, participants are encouraged to approach it responsibly. The lottery is a game of chance, and winning depends entirely on luck. Here are some tips for participants:

Purchase from Authorized Sellers: Only buy tickets from licensed vendors to avoid scams. Online ticket sales are not officially authorized by the Kerala State Lottery Department. Verify Results Promptly: Check results on official websites or through the Gazette to ensure accuracy. Protect Your Ticket: Keep your ticket safe and undamaged, as it is required for claiming prizes. Claim Within 30 Days: Missing the claim deadline could result in forfeiting your prize. Understand Tax Implications: Be aware of the 30% tax and agent commission deductions to set realistic expectations for your winnings.

The Impact of Winning Kerala Lottery

Winning a lottery prize, especially a significant one like ₹1 crore, can be life-altering. For many winners, it means paying off debts, funding education, or starting a business. The Kerala Lottery has created countless success stories, from small vendors who hit the jackpot to families who used their winnings to secure a brighter future. The Karunya KR-716 draw, with its generous prize structure, continues this legacy of transforming lives.

As the Kerala State Lottery continues to thrive, the Karunya KR-716 draw on July 26, 2025, serves as a reminder of the hope and opportunity it brings to millions. The next draw, Karunya KR-717, is scheduled for August 2, 2025, and participants are already gearing up for another chance at glory. With its transparent processes, robust security measures, and commitment to social welfare, the Kerala Lottery remains a trusted institution, blending the thrill of chance with the promise of progress.

For those who participated in the Karunya KR-716 draw, congratulations to the winners, and for others, the next draw is just around the corner. Stay tuned to official channels for updates, and may luck be on your side!