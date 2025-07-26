Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Plans 2025: Blazing 300Mbps, Free OTT, and TV Channels

In 2025, Jio and Airtel are transforming home internet in India with cutting-edge Wi-Fi plans that deliver speeds up to 300Mbps, unlimited data options, and complimentary access to OTT platforms and live TV channels. These plans cater to modern needs—be it seamless 4K streaming, lag-free gaming, or remote work—while bundling entertainment perks for every household. Below is a unique, detailed guide to their top offerings, crafted to help you pick the perfect plan.

Jio and Airtel Wi-Fi Plans 2025

Jio Wi-Fi Plans: Affordable Speed Meets Entertainment

JioHome Wi-Fi plans strike a balance between cost and performance, offering high-speed connectivity and rich entertainment for diverse users.

₹899 Plan

Speed: Up to 100Mbps

Data: 1000GB high-speed data

Benefits: Unlimited nationwide calling, 800+ TV channels (movies, sports, news), 11 OTT subscriptions (JioCinema, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5)

Ideal For: Students, small families, or casual users seeking reliable Wi-Fi for browsing, streaming, and light multitasking. This plan delivers robust entertainment at a budget-friendly price.

Speed: Up to 150Mbps

Data: 1000GB high-speed data

Benefits: Unlimited calling, 800+ TV channels, 12 OTT subscriptions (adds Amazon Prime to the mix)

Ideal For: Medium-sized households needing faster speeds for HD streaming, online gaming, or multi-device connectivity. The extra OTT app enhances viewing options.

Speed: Up to 300Mbps

Data: 1000GB high-speed data

Benefits: Unlimited calling, 800+ TV channels, 15 OTT subscriptions (Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar)

Ideal For: Tech-savvy users or large households demanding ultra-fast speeds for 4K streaming, heavy downloads, or gaming. The premium OTT lineup ensures endless entertainment.

Airtel Wi-Fi Plans: Premium Connectivity, Vast OTT Library

Airtel’s plans focus on reliability and an expansive entertainment package, appealing to users craving variety and flexibility.

₹899 Plan

Speed: Up to 100Mbps

Data: Unlimited (fair usage policy applies)

Benefits: 350+ TV channels, 22+ OTT subscriptions (Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5)

Ideal For: Budget-conscious users who prioritize a diverse OTT catalog for movies, series, and live events.

Speed: Up to 100Mbps

Data: Unlimited (fair usage policy)

Benefits: 350+ TV channels, 22+ OTT subscriptions

Ideal For: Users seeking higher data flexibility with the same extensive entertainment benefits.

Speed: Up to 300Mbps

Data: Unlimited (fair usage policy)

Benefits: 350+ TV channels, 22+ OTT subscriptions

Ideal For: Power users or large families needing top-tier speeds for 4K streaming, gaming, or multiple devices.

Which Plan Suits You?

Choose Jio’s ₹899 plan for affordability and solid entertainment or Airtel’s ₹899 for a broader OTT selection. For high-speed needs, Jio’s ₹1499 or Airtel’s ₹1599 plans offer 300Mbps with premium perks. Check Jio or Airtel’s websites for regional availability and deals.